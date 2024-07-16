Five Players on Ravens Roster Bubble
Every year, dozens of players from each team find themselves on the wrong side of the roster bubble, an unfortunate part of the business side of the NFL. Sadly, several Baltimore Ravens players will find themselves in this position in just over a month's time.
The Ravens continue to chase that elusive Super Bowl ring, so they unfortunately have to be ruthless when it comes to roster cuts. Nearly 40 players will be cut at the end of August, and that number could include some very notable names.
With that said, here are five players on the roster bubble ahead of training camp.
WR Tylan Wallace
In his three years in Baltimore, Wallace has failed to make much of an impact on offense with just seven receptions for 67 yards. He has had an impact on special teams - notably scoring the game-winning punt return touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime last season - but that may not be enough to ensure him a roster spot. Now that the Ravens have Deonte Harty, another receiver who doubles as a return man, Wallace's role could very well have been made redundant.
TE Charlie Kolar
The Ravens have the best tight end duo in the league between Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, leaving Kolar in an interesting spot. He's definitely not a bad player, and his blocking prowess should be very beneficial for a run-heavy offense such as Baltimore's. However, his production has been nowhere near that of Likely, who he was actually picked ahead of in the 2022 draft. Kolar could still be a valuable insurance option, but the question is if the Ravens want to use a roster spot to keep him around.
RB Justice Hill
Hill had the best season of his career in 2023 as he rushed for 387 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. However, he'll now have to compete against Derrick Henry and up-and-comer Keaton Mitchell for touches, although he could be a decent No. 2 option while Mitchell recovers from injury. Hill also handled some kickoff returns, but he'll also have to compete against Harty for reps there. That said, the only real reason Hill could be at risk of a cut is if Mitchell comes back sooner than expected.
CB Damarion Williams
Baltimore bolstered its secondary this offseason with the addition of rookies Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, which could mean other depth corners find themselves on the outside. Williams and fellow second-year cornerback Jalyn Amour-Davis could both be cut candidates come next month, but the latter has the advantage of being a year younger. Williams also played just one game last season, so we'll say he's the one at more risk of being cut.
DE Brent Urban
Urban was a solid enough rotational player for the Ravens last season, registering 22 total tackles and a career-high three sacks. However, he's now 33 on what is predominantly a young defensive line, and other players could have a higher ceiling than him. It wouldn't be too surprising if Urban makes the roster, but it also wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't make it.
