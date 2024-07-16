Ravens Star Holds Firm in LB Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens boasted one of the NFL's best defense last year, and arguably no player contributed more to the unit's success than linebacker Roquan Smith.
In his first full season with the Ravens, Smith was an absolute monster with 158 total tackles, sixth-most in the league. He also added five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and eight passes defended, showing his dominance in every phase of the game.
Smith is widely considered one of the best off-ball linebackers in the game, with him and San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner vying for the No. 1 spot. According to an ESPN ranking from executives, coaches and scouts, though, Warner comes out just barely ahead with Smith taking a close second place.
"Tremendous blitzer, very physical, plays with excellent power and leverage," a veteran AFC coach said. "Better run player than pass player in my opinion. But he covers a ton of ground in a hurry, great burst. Couldn't be in a better spot than Baltimore."
While ESPN did not release the ballots of each individual evaluator, but it's clear to see that Warner and Smith were neck and neck. They received every first- and second-place vote, while every other player on the list had at least one evaluator leave them off the top 10 entirely. That's about as clear a sign as any that these two are far above the rest at their position.
On that note, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, Smith's former partner in crime in Baltimore, came in at No. 4. However, some evaluators wonder how Queen might fare now that he doesn't have Smith to lean on, a point many fans and pundits have brought up throughout the offseason.
"Lack of instincts might show now that he's not playing next to Superman [Roquan Smith]," an NFC exec said.
To replace Queen, the Ravens are relying on second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson, a third-round pick out of Clemson in last year's draft. He didn't play much as a rookie, but his brief action, as well as his accomplishments in college, made the Ravens comfortable handing the reins to him.
Of course, it helps having arguably the best linebacker in the game to learn from.
