Rumor: Ravens Bringing In Former All-Pro Safety
The Baltimore Ravens have been searching for safety depth throughout the offseason, and now, they may have their answer in sight.
According to rumors that began circulating on Tuesday night, the Ravens are hosting former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson for a visit on Wednesday. If the rumors are true, then it's very possible that he signs a deal soon after his visit.
Jackson, 30, spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears before his release earlier this offseason. The former fourth-round pick out of Alabama enjoyed plenty of success in the Windy City, earning two Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2018.
However, Jackson's play has declined in recent years, and last season was his worst yet with just 37 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception. A Lisfranc injury in 2022 has definitely impacted his play, and with him now over 30 and taking up a huge percent of the salary cap, it's not hard to see why the Bears parted ways with him.
That said, Jackson could still be serviceable depth in Baltimore. The Ravens have an outstanding starting safety duo in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but after Geno Stone left in free agency this offseason, the depth behind that duo has been a major concern. Jackson, despite being past his prime, would fill that role perfectly.
Jackson also has experience playing alongside star linebacker Roquan Smith from their days in Chicago, which is a huge point in his favor.
The Ravens hosted Jamal Adams for a visit back in May, but he left without a contract and eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans last week. If Jackson is indeed coming in for a visit, then they won't want to make the same mistake twice. If they do, names like Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs are still on the open market.
