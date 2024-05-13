Ravens TE Gets Dolphins Excited About OBJ Signing
Odell Beckham Jr. may have spent just one season with the Baltimore Ravens, but his impact on the team was undeniable.
One Raven who became very close with Beckham is tight end Isaiah Likely, who broke out late in the season when Mark Andrews went down with injury. Beckham became somewhat of a mentor to Likely and the Ravens' other young pass-catchers, which greatly aided their development.
Now that Beckham is with the Miami Dolphins, Likely anticipates he'll have a similar impact with his new team.
"I'd say he really inspires," Likely said on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams. "I mean, he's that vet figure that you need in your locker room where obviously he's done it at the highest level and he's a Super Bowl champion like you said, so he understands what it takes to get there.
"He also understands how younger guys are, I mean he was thrown into the limelight in New York as a younger guy and been in the limelight since. So you know, when you drop a ball or have a bad day at practice or you lose a game, he's one of those guys that understands where you're coming from and how to talk you through it and talk you out of it and get you back to playing your best ball."
Beckham may have been a bit of a magnet for drama earlier in his career, but he's definitely mellowed out recently. Now, he joins a Dolphins receiver room already featuring two stars in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and he can be a great teammate for the entire group.
Meanwhile, Likely will look to build on his strong late-season run as the Ravens continue their search for another ring.
