Ravens Offense Looks to Be Electric in 2024
The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best offenses in the league last season en route to a 13-4 record. This offseason, Baltimore saw the addition of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, and the departure of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Tight end Isaiah Likely thinks the Ravens offense will be just as good -- if not better than last season.
"It's electric, I mean not only do you have [Lamar] Jackson in the backfield, you have Derrick Henry in the backfield where you also have to worry about our run game, and then you have All-Pro Mark Andrews, where you obviously have to give credit where credit is due. Then you also have our great receivers like Zay [Flowers] and [Rashod] Bateman and then also you have me," Likely said to host Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams Show". "So like, you have to worry about anybody at any point in time in the offense going the distance. I mean, I done showed plenty of times I guess now where I get the ball in my hands the first guy is always going to miss.
"Mark has shown plenty of times why he's Mark Andrews the All-Pro. Lamar Jackson -- he needs no introduction. Derrick Henry needs no introduction. And then you got Zay Flowers -- who we call the joystick. So I mean, everybody, when you play the Ravens you have to worry about everybody going the distance."
Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player -- and he's won the award twice. Jackson set a career-high in passing yards last season with 3,678. He threw 24 touchdowns.
Jackson has improved exponentially as a thrower since his debut season. Last season, he had a career high 67.2 completion percentage.
Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson had a career-best 24 "big time throws."
Big time throws are characterized as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window."
Jackson's ability as a runner is without question. He registered 821 yards on the ground in 2023 with five touchdowns.
The addition of running back Henry was a big offseason move for Baltimore.
At almost 30-years-old, Henry has shown very little signs of decline -- something uncommon for a running back, let alone one of his size and running style.
Last season, Henry rushed for the second-most yards in the league -- 1,167. His 12 rushing touchdowns were tied for fifth-best. Henry led the league with 280 carries. All while earning the second-highest PFF grade of his career -- 90.1.
Only his 2,000 yard campaign in 2020 had a higher grade.
The best running back of the last six years will be able to share a backfield with an equally explosive running threat in Jackson. Sharing the backfield should make life easier for the physical running back as he gets one season older.
Last season, Flowers received an above-average PFF grade of 75.6. His 858 yards and five touchdowns helped establish his presence on the field.
Andrews, when healthy, is one of the best tight ends in the league. He has never had a PFF grade lower than 75. His blocking has improved each season. Last season, he averaged 12.1 yards per reception and registered six touchdowns.
Last season, the Ravens scored 483 points, the fourth-best in the league.
