Ravens' Lamar Jackson Explains Dominance vs. NFC
NFC teams should be thankful they don't play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens more often.
Since Jackson took over as the Ravens' starting quarterback, he boasts an outstanding 22-1 record against cross-conference opponents. Baltimore has won both of its games against NFC teams so far this season, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-25 in Week 3 and the Washington Commanders 30-23 in Week 6.
Now, the Ravens prepare to face another NFC team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. When asked about his dominance against the NFC, Jackson humbly gave credit to the team around him.
"[It's] just an all-around team effort [and] gameplan," Jackson told reporters Thursday. "It's probably because we see each other [every once in a while], so it's hard to game-plan for us. [It's] a little bit of everything."
Jackson won both of his previous matchups against Tampa Bay, winning 20-12 at home in 2018 and 27-22 on the road in 2022. However, this is the first time (at least in the regular season), the Ravens will face a Baker Mayfield-led Bucs team. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback has revived his career down in Florida, and this season' he's completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, a league-high 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Before the game, Jackson gave Mayfield some high praise, even though they aren't too close on a personal level.
"[Mayfield] is a tremendous quarterback, he has been since college, ever since I've known him – even going back to the Heisman," Jackson said. "Both of us won the Heisman back-to-back. A little bit, you can say we have a relationship a little bit from there.
"But outside of football, I'm not really around other quarterbacks. I don't know. Every time you all ask me about another quarterback, it's like, 'I don't know what to say.' I love his game. He's still the same person from what I see. From afar, he's still the same Baker. He's still making things happen."
Jackson's lone loss to an NFC team came on the road against the New York Giants in 2022. He'll have a chance to avenge that loss when the Ravens travel to MetLife Stadium once again in December.
Right now, though, the attention is firmly on Tampa Bay.
