Ravens' Derrick Henry Praises Lamar Jackson The Leader
On the field, there's no disputing the playing ability of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson wouldn't have two MVPs to his name if it weren't for his dynamic play and ability to impact the game every time he touches the ball. Beyond that, though, his leadership has left a lasting impression on his teammates. Ravens running back Derrick Henry had high praise for how Jackson has carried himself and how he gets the most out of his teammates.
"His experience in the league, he's just gotten better and better," Henry said. "His leadership since he's been here, everybody respects him. He expects excellence out of everybody. He demands that."
Jackson, 27, is on pace to have a better season on the heels of winning his second MVP in 2023. The two-time MVP has thrown for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions through six games. On the ground, he's run for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
Henry, 30, has been a key part of the Ravens and Jackson's success this season. The All-Pro running back has run for a league-leading 704 yards and eight touchdowns. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year also has the longest rushing touchdown of the season and in Ravens history with his 87-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Jackson and Henry have helped the Ravens overcome an 0-2 start, as they've won four in a row since then. Henry also noted that Jackson's demanding the best out of everybody has played an imperative role in the team coming together to figure things out and right the ship after the rough start.
"That's what everybody tries to do out here just so we're executing on Sundays," Henry said. "It takes all of us to be able to have big plays and the offensive line, everybody blocking, guys getting up in Lamar to see what defenses [are] doing, and guys getting open in the middle of the field. So this offense, credit to everybody's been being locked in. But like I said, there's so much more room that we can we can grow and get better at."
The Ravens (4-2) look to extend their winning streak to five when they go on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.
