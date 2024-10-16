Ravens' Derrick Henry Named Player of Week Again
Derrick Henry just can't stop winning.
For the second time in three weeks, the Baltimore Ravens running back took home the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. This time, it comes after a 132-yard, two-touchdown performance in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders, Baltimore's fourth victory in a row. It's Henry's ninth Offensive Player of the Week award of his career.
Additionally, Henry winning the award marks the first time a Raven has won it three weeks consecutively. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson won it in Week 5 after a dominant performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Through the first third of the season, Henry has been every bit the player the Ravens expected. He leads the league with 704 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, is arguably the Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner and has even worked his way into the MVP discussion. At this point, it's safe to say the King looks good in purple.
More than that, his presence has allowed the Ravens to use all their weapons to the fullest. Baltimore currently leads the league in total offense and is fourth in scoring offense, in no small part tanks to Henry's contributions.
"I just think it's great. You have so many guys that can make plays," Henry told reporters after Sunday's game. "A lot of guys are getting chances to get the ball and being able to showcase their talents, and that's what you want as an offense, is everybody being dynamic [and] having playmakers who can make plays on any side of the field in Mark [Andrews], [and] Zay [Flowers]. Zay had 132 yards in the first half, [and] I was like, 'Woah. He was going crazy.' 'L' [Jackson] was finding guys, 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman], 'Nelly' [Nelson Agholor]; it's just been fun. I'm glad to see everybody putting in the hard work."
Henry looks to keep his hot streak going when the Ravens travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
