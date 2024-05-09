Raven Country

Ravens Legend Nearly Ended Up With Packers

The Baltimore Ravens blocked one of the NFL's best players from playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown / George Walker IV / The Tennessean via
In this story:

Arguably the most historic night in Baltimore Ravens history was the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft when the team took two Hall-of-Famers.

It was the first draft class for the Ravens after moving the franchise from Cleveland months before, and they started off with a bang. After selecting offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden with the No. 4 overall pick, the Ravens were back on the clock with the No. 26 pick, but the player they wanted was on the phone with the Green Bay Packers.

Eliot Wolf, currently the de facto general manager for the New England Patriots, is the son of former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, and recalled the night of the '96 Draft when they were calling linebacker Ray Lewis, telling him that he was going to be their pick at No. 27. However, the Ravens swooped in and took him at No. 26.

"[The Packers] actually had Ray on the phone," Wolf said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast. "They were talking to Ray and Baltimore was still on the clock."

Had the Ravens not taken him, the Packers would have and they may have built a dynasty. Even without Lewis, the Packers won the Super Bowl the following season and lost the following year to the Denver Broncos.

Brett Favre led the Packers to eight playoff appearances after they whiffed on Lewis and won just the single Super Bowl. Perhaps things would have looked a little different if they had Lewis on their side.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.