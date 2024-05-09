Ravens Legend Nearly Ended Up With Packers
Arguably the most historic night in Baltimore Ravens history was the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft when the team took two Hall-of-Famers.
It was the first draft class for the Ravens after moving the franchise from Cleveland months before, and they started off with a bang. After selecting offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden with the No. 4 overall pick, the Ravens were back on the clock with the No. 26 pick, but the player they wanted was on the phone with the Green Bay Packers.
Eliot Wolf, currently the de facto general manager for the New England Patriots, is the son of former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, and recalled the night of the '96 Draft when they were calling linebacker Ray Lewis, telling him that he was going to be their pick at No. 27. However, the Ravens swooped in and took him at No. 26.
"[The Packers] actually had Ray on the phone," Wolf said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast. "They were talking to Ray and Baltimore was still on the clock."
Had the Ravens not taken him, the Packers would have and they may have built a dynasty. Even without Lewis, the Packers won the Super Bowl the following season and lost the following year to the Denver Broncos.
Brett Favre led the Packers to eight playoff appearances after they whiffed on Lewis and won just the single Super Bowl. Perhaps things would have looked a little different if they had Lewis on their side.
