Ravens Sign Former Browns RB
The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly, the team announced Tuesday.
Kelly, 27, has been with the Browns since 2020, though he's been on the practice squad for most of that time. He's appeared in just five regular season games for Cleveland, and had just two carries for 13 yards. The Browns just released Kelly on Monday.
Before then, Kelly got his start as a 2018 sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. The Tennessee product made the active roster in his rookie season, but was among the final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off the practice squad all year. He appeared in eight games across two seasons for Los Angeles, rushing for 83 yards on 30 carries.
With Justice Hill, Owen Wright, Rasheen Ali and Chris Collier, the Ravens have plenty of depth in the backfield. That's not even mentioning Keaton Mitchell, who's still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered late last season.
Taking that into consideration, it seems unlikely that Kelly will end up making the final roster. However, the Ravens only stand to benefit by taking a flier on him, and he should have a chance to show what he can do throughout the rest of the preseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!