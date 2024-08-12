Ravens Remain Non-Committal On Offensive Line
Anyone hoping for definitive answers regarding the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line will have to wait a little bit longer.
Despite having a preseason game under their belt, the Ravens are keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to their starters up front. That said, head coach John Harbaugh liked what he saw in Friday's game, specifically from left guard Andrew Vorhees and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.
"I'm comfortable that they took the steps that they showed us that they have a shot to do it," Harbaugh said after Sunday's practice. "They're not there yet, but we still have three weeks of work to do, so I think they're very much in the mix. How close are we to naming it? Probably another game, maybe two games, honestly."
If Vorhees and Rosengarten were to play in Week 1, then Harbaugh has full confidence in them to go out there and hold down the fort.
"Vorhees was very consistent and Rosengarten was very consistent," Harbaugh said. "For Roger, let's get him some more plays next week. We kind of ... Pat [Mekari] played well, and Josh [Jones] played well at left tackle, so Roger's reps were a little less.
"We'll get Roger some more reps next week and in practice this week. I would say the whole offensive line passed the test. There's nobody, really, in that group of guys you're talking about, that didn't look like they could play."
Baltimore's offensive line has been by far the biggest question on the roster this offseason, as replacing three starters up front is no easy feat. In an ideal world, the Ravens would have answers to those questions by the first preseason game, or shortly after it at the latest.
However, the real world is rarely so cut and dry. Vorhees appears to be the favorite at left guard, but Rosengarten is still in a tight competition with Mekari for the right tackle job. Then there's right guard, which has seen Daniel Faalele emerge as the presumed favorite, but is also still up in the air.
There are 24 days remaining between Monday and the Ravens' regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5, and it's safe to say that deciding the starters up front will be their top priority over that time.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!