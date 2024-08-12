Ravens TE Dominates at Training Camp Practice
The Baltimore Ravens' return to the practice field on Sunday may as well have been the Isaiah Likely show, as the third-year tight end was all over the field.
Likely, who did not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly had at least three catches of 20+ yards on Sunday alone. The highlight of his outstanding day came when he hauled in a pass with just his left hand and took it in for a touchdown.
For Likely, it's another strong day in what has been an incredible offseason.
"I would say Isaiah has put together a fantastic training camp," head coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "To your point, another great day – [he] connected on a bunch of deep balls out there. He's been spectacular with the route running details. I feel like the timing has been fantastic with him. He's just a very special athlete. [He] comes to work every day ready to go to work, so we're really proud of him, and we'll keep going."
A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, Likely had a chance to show what he can do when starting tight end Mark Andrews went down late last season. In a seven-game span with Andrews sidelined, including the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, Likely showed out with 23 receptions for 356 and six touchdowns.
Now with Likely and a healthy Andrews, as well as a dose of third-stringer Charlie Kolar, the Ravens have what many agree is the best tight end room in the entire league.
"I think the biggest thing about Mark and Isaiah is they have [a] backyard football kind of sense when they play," Kolar said Tuesday. "They have a lot of ... They fill space, and they're able to ... They're able to get open, [which] is their biggest thing, and you can kind of see it from both of them, and Lamar [Jackson] is the same way. He can sense where they're going to be, even if the route isn't exactly how it's supposed to be, but they get open. I think that's what you see a lot with Isaish and Mark.
"The other biggest thing is they love to compete, especially those two. They're just always trying to get better at different things, but with each other, because they are very similar players."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!