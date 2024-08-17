Ravens Unveil New Press Box
In the midst of major renovations to M&T Bank Stadium, the Baltimore Ravens made sure to honor one of their behind-the-scenes stars in a touching way.
On Friday, the Ravens officially unveiled the Kevin Byrne Press Box, named in honor of the longtime communications executive who spent 41 years with the franchise. Signage enshrining Byrne's name impact and legacy will be the first thing media members see as they enter the press box.
Byrne retired in 2020, though he remained with the team as a consultant through the 2021 season. From Cleveland to Baltimore, Byrne was a tremendous asset to the franchise for more than four decades.
“For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication, and forward-thinking helped countless players, coaches, and executives connect with their fanbases,” owner Steve Bisciotti said after Byrne's retirement, per WMAR. “The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”
Throughout his career, Byrne provided media relations assistance at 25 Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls at the NFL's request. The Ravens' PR staff also won three Pete Rozelle awards, given to the NFL PR team that "consistently strives for excellence in its service for and relationships with the media," under Byrne's guidance.
Additionally, Byrne was part of the committee that selected head coaches Brian Billick and John Harbaugh, the two Super Bowl-winning coaches in franchise history.
In 2023, Byrne was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Award of Excellence, commemorating his impeccable legacy. Now, the team that he spent so long with is honoring his legacy in perhaps the most fitting way possible.
