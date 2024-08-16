Ravens vs. Falcons Preview: QB Battle an New Faces?
Around this time last year, the Baltimore Ravens were the undisputed kings of the preseason as they were riding a 24-game win streak that dated back to 2016.
Now, though, that dubious title has lost its luster. The Ravens have lost their past three preseason games, including this year's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Preseason isn't really about wins and losses, but it's still a strange feeling for Baltimore to be on the losing side.
On Saturday, the Ravens will look to end their skid when they host yet another bird team, the Atlanta Falcons. Just like usual, most of Baltimore's starters will not play much, if at all. Head coach John Harbaugh has already confirmed that star quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play, which is no surprise given that he hasn't played a preseason game since 2021.
That means it will once again be the backups running the show, particularly veteran Josh Johnson. Johnson struggled against the Eagles as he completed four of 12 passes for 62 yards, but the Ravens remain confident in his abilities as a backup.
"Josh Johnson is a veteran; he's a pro," Harbaugh said. "When he's played in games, he's played good football in games; it hasn't been a lot, but he's played in good football in games. He's going to run our offense well. We love Josh."
Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones will likely see some snaps as well. Leary played for most of the second half last week and scored Baltimore's lone touchdown on a QB sneak, while Jones appeared on only the final offensive snap of the game, which ended in a fumble that directly led to Philadelphia's game-winning field goal.
Elsewhere, the offensive line will once again be in the spotlight as the Ravens have yet to name starters at right tackle and both guard positions. Harbaugh said earlier this week that Andrew Vorhees and Roger Rosengarten took steps to becoming starters at left guard and right tackle respectively after the opener, but added that it will take time for definitive answers.
"I'm comfortable that they took the steps that they showed us that they have a shot to do it," Harbaugh said. They're not there yet, but we still have three weeks of work to do, so I think they're very much in the mix. How close are we to naming it? Probably another game, maybe two games, honestly."
On defense, the Ravens hope to have third-year pass-rusher David Ojabo back on the field Saturday. The Michigan product has only played five games so far due to multiple season-ending injuries, and him missing the Eagles game raised some concerns. Baltimore hopes that Ojabo can finally become an impact player this season, but they're going to be extremely careful with him.
"I do think [Ojabo] will be, but that's up to the doctors," Harbaugh said. They decide that; they just didn't clear him for this game. I'm anticipating he will be [available], but we'll see. He practiced full speed today, [and] he looked pretty good."
Rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa is also hoping to make his preseason debut after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
The Ravens and Falcons will kick off at 12 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium, with the former currently being favored by a single point.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!