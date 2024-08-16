Zay Flowers Shines in Ravens Final Training Camp Practice
The Baltimore Ravens finally closed the book that is training camp on Thursday, and one wide receiver made sure to write a strong final chapter.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore's 2023 first-round pick who broke franchise records as a rookie, was all over the field on Thursday, making some huge plays and getting the crowd going early on.
"Lamar Jackson found Flowers gliding across the middle on the second play of 11-on-11, and Flowers did the rest, running past the defense for a what would have been a 75-yard score," Ravens.com editorial intern Matt Ryan wrote.
"It was the first of many big plays from Flowers on Thursday. He connected with Jackson for at least three 15-plus yard gains, including one about 30 yards downfield. Flowers even took a sweep inside Baltimore's 5-yard-line. Flowers wrapped the short practice by catching a touchdown in goal line drills and hopes to carry the momentum of a solid offseason into a big Year 2."
Last season, Flowers caught 77 passes for 858 yards, both records for a Ravens rookie, and added six total touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing). For a team that has struggled to find quality wideouts, Flowers was an absolute blessing for Baltimore's offense.
Heading into Year 2, the expectation is for Flowers to keep growing as a player and a leader.
"[I want to] take the whole game to the next level, everything from blocking to catching," Flowers said on July 21. "I'm trying to get better at everything, and I'm trying to improve every year and prove all the doubters wrong."
Flowers may be the new leader of the receiving corps, but he's by no means alone. His fellow receivers include Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and rookie Devontez Walker, forming a solid unit. With Bateman specifically, Flowers hopes the two can form a new dynamic duo.
"Honestly right now, we're just coming out every day and going to work. [We're] trying to get better every day. We're just focused on day-to-day, and we're focused on the first game. We're just coming out every day trying to work, get better, listen to our coaches, and execute everything as best we can."
