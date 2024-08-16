Former Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Fires Back at Critic
It's been more than three months since Odell Beckham Jr. officially left the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the Miami Dolphins, and he has still yet to suit up for his new team.
The three-time Pro Bowl wideout has missed all of training camp while on the PUP list, but details surrounding his injury are hard to come by. Some fans have grown frustrated with the lack of updates, with a few questioning if he even intends to play for the Dolphins at all.
One fan even suggested that Beckham is "pulling off another Will Fuller," in reference to the receiver who signed a one-year, $10.6 million contract with the Dolphins in 2021, only to land on injured reserve and later retire after just two games.
Those comments clearly struck a nerve with Beckham, as the 31-year-old fired back at said fan on social media.
"Just gotta realize I get more likes in click with my name in a story then without it… ppl really be bored asf…. Name who person who wants to work from 7am/7pm and not get to do the one thing they love. Plz make that make sense. Get the facts straight , mind ya biz," Beckham wrote.
Despite some concerns, both Beckham and the Dolphins have been adamant about his intent to play. Head coach Mike McDaniel recently affirmed that as soon as Beckham's ready, he'll be back on the field.
“As the process goes, you have to put one foot in front of the other and what you don’t want — and what I know Odell doesn’t want — is getting on the grass and leaving it,” McDaniel said, per Miami Dolphins On SI. “He didn’t sign up for football to be in meetings. Even though my meetings are super entertaining, I don’t think that was the case. He’s working his way to be back on the field."
Beckham spent just one season in Baltimore, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He obviously wasn't the same player he was earlier in his career, but was still a solid weapon for Lamar Jackson. For his sake, hopefully he'll be able to get back on track in Miami sooner rather than later.
