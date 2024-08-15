Ravens Rookie Nate Wiggins Returns To Practice
The Baltimore Ravens' final practice of training camp open to fans began with a very welcome surprise.
Cornerback Nate Wiggins, Baltimore's first-round pick who suffered a shoulder injury in Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, made his triumphant return to the practice field. Even better, the 20-year-old looked raring to go as he exited the tunnel.
Wiggins wasted no time making his presence felt in his first preseason game. The Clemson product recorded three pass breakups in his debut, all of which came on the very first drive.
As Wiggins was busy wowing the NFL world, the Ravens weren't surprised in the slightest.
"We've seen that in [Wiggins'] college tape, [and] we've seen it out here throughout training camp," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Tuesday. "Now, I was a little surprised they went after him early so often, but one thing that [I] recognized [really] early in pregame [was] that when the lights came on, he was ready, and that's one thing you want to see.
"His confidence was through the roof even before the game started. So, it was great to see Nate go out there and make those plays. Those are plays that we expect him to make, but it's good when you see him go out there and do it. I think that's just [really] good for his confidence."
Wiggins continued his solid play up until the third quarter, when he sadly had to leave with the aforementioned shoulder injury. Luckily, he and the Ravens avoided disaster when his injury was revealed to be just a shoulder sprain rather than anything long-term.
It remains to be seen if Wiggins will suit up for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and no one would blame the Ravens if they err on the side of caution. Still, it's a great sign that he's back on the field less than a week after the injury.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!