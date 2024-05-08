Can Ravens LB Kill Bust Label?
The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to finally get some production from third-year linebacker David Ojabo.
Ojabo, who turns 24 later this month, is recovering from a torn ACL that sidelined him for the season after Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.
In his two seasons with the Ravens so far, Ojabo has played in just six games, recording only seven tackles and two forced fumbles.
Bleacher Report believes Ojabo has the tools to finally break out in his third season.
"Considering Ojabo still possesses all the unteachable candidates teams covet in their edge defenders, including great size and athleticism, there is still time for him to get things back on track. He's shown flashes in the limited time he's been available and should be able to build on that if he can avoid another lengthy injury absence in 2024," Bleacher Report writes.
