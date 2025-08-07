Insider Comments on Ravens Kicker Contest
For the first time in over a decade, the Baltimore Ravens have a kicking battle during training camp.
This comes after Justin Tucker was cut earlier in the offseason due to sexual misconduct allegations that would have led to a suspension if he was still on the roster.
ESPN insider Jamison Hensley looks into the competition between sixth-round rookie Tyler Loop and undrafted free agent John Hoyland.
"The Ravens have two rookies battling it out to replace Justin Tucker, who was released in May amid an NFL investigation into sexual misconduct," Hensley wrote.
"Tyler Loop, a sixth-round pick, remains the favorite over undrafted free agent John Hoyland, but the competition has been close throughout the first week of training camp. Loop made his first 23 kicks of the summer and is 28-of-31 (90.3%). Hoyland also has missed three attempts, going 25-of-28 (89.2%).
"The Ravens would like to settle on a kicker around the preseason finale on Aug. 23."
Loop is the favorite going into the start of the preseason, but so much can change between the two during the three games.
Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton thinks the winner will emerge when he is ready.
"When the winner shows, it's going to show," Horton said via Hensley. "How soon is that going to be? I don't know, but I do know that these guys are going to be out here getting valuable work every day and in these preseason games."
Preseason contests can determine a lot of roster competitions during training camp, especially when it comes to special teams.
Kickers are a production-based position and those who don't deliver are subject to being cut at any given time.
The Ravens have been fortunate to have a stable kicking situation since Tucker arrived in 2012, but the team was more than ready to move on when the time arrived.
Loop is in the driver's seat as the draft pick, but Hoyland's presence should keep him pressured as he looks to ensure that he does his best to retain his starting spot.
The Ravens' kicking competition will gain some more clarity when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
