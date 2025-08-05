Ravens Face Major Lamar Jackson Decision
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is going into his eighth season with the team and it could be his most important yet.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton listed Jackson as the most important contract decision the Ravens will face in the foreseeable future.
"In June, Jackson chose not to comment about his contract situation with the Ravens, but something is brewing on that front," Moton wrote.
"During the annual owner's meetings in the spring, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters the team has had internal conversations about an extension for Jackson, who's the 10th-highest-paid quarterback in terms of average annual salary. One can easily argue that the two-time league MVP, coming off his best passing season with career-high numbers, is underpaid. Baltimore will likely make him the league's highest-paid player this summer."
Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract in 2023. He's entering the third season of the deal in 2025, where he could look to impress the Ravens and get another extension.
The new contract Jackson could earn would be based on how well he performs in the upcoming season.
Jackson was the runner-up for the league's Most Valuable Player award to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who became the highest-paid player in league history with a six-year, $330 million.
Despite having a four-year deal on the table, the Bills felt it was necessary to give Allen a raise and the Ravens could feel similar with Jackson.
If Jackson is an MVP finalist and leads the Ravens to another deep playoff run, there's a good chance he could sign a contract that's even bigger than Allen's.
Results matter in the NFL and Jackson has been good for the Ravens throughout his career. However, he has yet to reach the Super Bowl with the Ravens. Should he end that drought this year, a blank check could be on the way.
