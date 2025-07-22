Ravens' Lamar Jackson Ranked Top-Tier Fantasy Quarterback
There aren't many guarantees in fantasy football. Every season, millions of fans form their own little leagues, and draft their own teams of players to benefit from in the upcoming season. They put together their own scouting reports on some of the NFL's best players, looking to benefit from their own educated guesses.
The best fantasy assets don't require fans to guess. They deliver the goods every year, with no position providing a higher threshold than the quarterback. The best players at the marquee position dominate with a combination of their completion statistics, touchdown totals and rushing yards, and few can hang with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in regularly taking advantage of that scoring system.
He was named a Tier 1 fantasy football quarterback by NFL.com entering the 2025 season, not much of a surprise for the perennial MVP candidate.
Jackson was placed in the same class as others in the upper echelon of the quarterback hierarchy, joining the reigning-MVP in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, a divisional rival in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and the newly-named Super Bowl MVP in the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts as the best bets to lead upcoming fantasy squads with draft season right around the corner for many leagues.
"The rushing floor is so inviting for Lamar Jackson here — with at least 700 rush yards in each of his last six seasons — but he's criminally underrated as a passer," Adam Rank wrote. "With 41 pass TDs and four INTs in 2024, he became the first player in NFL history with at least 40 pass TDs and fewer than five picks in a season."
Jackson was ranked No. 2 of all quarterbacks, with Allen once again foiling Baltimore's franchise player after just beating him out for his third potential MVP award in 2024.
The Ravens and their star under center may still have some unanswered questions as to how they'll respond to playoff stakes, but Jackson hasn't left anything on the table in telling the NFL fan base about how proficient he is at compiling statistics and wins on a Sunday-to-Sunday basis in the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!