Ravens Owner Sends Definitive Message on Tyler Loop's Future

During the Baltimore Ravens' over-hour-long press conference with owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta, they were fielding multiple questions about former head coach John Harbaugh and what went into his firing, but there were also some that wondered about the future of kicker Tyler Loop.

It was Loop's missed 44-yard field goal in the season finale loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that set in motion a domino effect, with Harbaugh losing his job and the start of a coaching search. While Bisciotti said that Loop making the field goal would have only given Harbaugh an extra week on the job, the owner did feel for his kicker and made sure to back him up.

"I feel bad for Tyler. He's going to be a great kicker. He's going to learn from his mistakes. I think that kid's resilient enough from what I learned (where) he'll be our kicker next year."

Tyler Loop has a spot on the Ravens' roster in 2026

It's a shame that Loop is going to have that one miss on everyone's radar during the offseason because he truly had a great season for the Ravens. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Arizona converted 30 out of his 34 field goals (88.2%) and 44 out of 46 extra points (95.5%).

There weren't many people who were optimistic that the Ravens would be able to find the proper replacement for Justin Tucker, but Baltimore proved everyone wrong. Misses are going to be had, but Loop did that on such a rare occasion during the season.

The 44-yard field goal miss in Week 18 against the Steelers was his shortest miss of the season. Loop's other three misses were from 50+ yards out, with his longest field goal of 2025 being from 52 yards.

Baltimore will need to see more out of Loop when it comes to hitting from over 50 yards, as the NFL is starting to see a trend of kickers like Brandon Aubrey and Cam Little making ridiculous 67 or 68-yard field goals with ease. That would be the only thing that the rookie kicker will have to focus on during the offseason: making sure the Ravens can rely on him from long distance.

The future is bright for Loop, as he has a chance to be one of the best kickers in the NFL. He had a good debut season. Ravens fans hope that he will get a chance to redeem himself next year with a bounce-back sophomore season in the NFL.

