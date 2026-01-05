Derrick Henry Opens Up About Ravens Missed Field Goal

The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 season ended in the most horrific way imaginable with a missed 44-yard field goal at the end by Tyler Loop in the 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

It was a back-and-forth fourth quarter with the Ravens and Steelers trading touchdowns on two drives each, with Baltimore getting the ball last, but falling short on the field goal. Ravens running back Derrick Henry talked after the game about Loop's miss and his feelings on the moment.

"I feel for Tyler. I just told him to keep his spirits up, deal with it tonight and then tomorrow the sun rises again. I just told him the story after this is gonna be great for him because God put him in this position to use him as an example. Can't wait to see him overcome it on the other side. I just told him to trust God's plan, man. He wouldn't have him put in this position if he wasn't strong enough to handle it."

Derrick Henry battled to the very end despite the Ravens losing

Henry had a very quiet second half despite rushing for over 100 yards in the first half. He finished with 126 yards on 20 carries in the loss. As for the rushing title, Henry fell 26 yards short of it at 1,595 yards and was second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16.

The Ravens, despite a slow start to the season, were able to get their running game going with Henry leading the way. Baltimore finished second in the NFL in rushing with 156.6 yards per game on the season.

Even in the face of disappointment in losing the game and missing the playoffs, Henry continues to show his strong character and helps a young rookie through the toughest moment of his career. Henry has seen his fair share of disappointing endings to games through his years with the Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

There is going to be a lot of uncertainty with the Ravens in the future about who will stay on the roster and coaching staff. Henry will 100% be a part of the future of the franchise as he is still playing at the top of his game, but it may not be the same for the rest of the team.

Moments like these are why it is crucial to have such a great leader in the locker room, like Henry, to build around and improve upon, as he can help get this team on the right track in the 2026 season.

