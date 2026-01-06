Lamar Jackson Reveals Heated Exchange With Ravens Rookie Kicker

The Baltimore Ravens' season ended in heartbreak in Pittsburgh, but the aftermath revealed something more profound about leadership.

Following a 26-24 loss that knocked Baltimore out of playoff contention, quarterback Lamar Jackson addressed an emotional moment involving rookie kicker Tyler Loop.

A missed field goal with the division at stake placed Loop at the center of the outcome, yet Jackson’s response went beyond frustration.

Ravens’ Season Ends on Missed Kick After Late-Game Drama

The Ravens’ final regular-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers unfolded with relentless tension down the stretch. Pittsburgh grabbed a late lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining.

Kicker Chris Boswell failed to convert the extra point, opening the door for Baltimore to respond with a potential game-winning drive and the AFC North title.

Jackson delivered when it mattered most. On fourth-and-seven, he connected with Isaiah Likely for a critical 26-yard gain, pushing the Ravens into field-goal range.

With 14 seconds left, Baltimore positioned the ball for Loop, setting up a 44-yard attempt. The kick sailed wide, sealing a 26-24 loss and eliminating the Ravens from postseason contention.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Baltimore had briefly seized momentum on Jackson’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers. However, Loop sent the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving Pittsburgh the ball at its own 40-yard line.

The Steelers capitalized, marching 60 yards for a touchdown during a fourth quarter that featured 27 combined points. Despite Jackson’s precision and decision-making, the outcome hinged on one final kick, ending Baltimore’s playoff hopes for the first time since 2021.

Jackson Explains Emotional Exchange and Shows Leadership

After the loss, Jackson detailed a moment from earlier in the game that drew attention. He acknowledged confronting Loop following the kickoff mistake, stressing that his reaction came from competitive emotion rather than lasting anger.

“I talked to him during the game because I was kind of livid at him when he kicked the ball out of bounds,” Jackson said. He quickly added context, explaining the intensity of the situation. “But I told him, ‘you know I’m just hyped based on emotions of the game right now.’”

Lamar Jackson on Tyler Loop:



"I talked to him during the game because I was kind of livid at him when he kicked the ball out of bounds. But I told him 'you know I'm just hyped based on emotions of the game right now.' I felt like it was gonna come down to him winning the game… pic.twitter.com/wAhWrKbh65 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 5, 2026

Jackson said he sensed the game would eventually rest on Loop’s leg. “I felt like it was gonna come down to him winning the game for us at the end. Just how the game was going.”

That expectation became reality moments later. Despite the miss, Jackson made it clear he did not want the rookie defined by one play. “He’s a rookie. It’s all good. Just leave it in the past, man.”

Notably, Jackson did not speak to Loop immediately after the missed kick. Instead, the Ravens’ response reflected organizational support. Head coach John Harbaugh was seen placing an arm around the kicker as they exited the field.

Loop entered the game converting 90 percent of his field-goal attempts this season, underscoring how narrow the margin was between success and disappointment.

The Ravens now face an uncertain offseason, but their quarterback’s handling of the moment offered a reminder that accountability and empathy can coexist at the highest level of competition.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!