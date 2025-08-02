Former Ravens Tackle Wants Hall of Fame Nomination
While the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class enjoys the lead-up to their joint induction into the halls of Canton, OH on Saturday, some are already looking ahead to next year's crop.
There are a few no-doubt legends who were just waiting until their eligibility started, with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees and longtime wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald eager for the first, and likely only, time they'll see ballots that include their names.
But they aren't alone. There are other fascinating figures who could join Brees and Fitzgerald next summer. Adam Rank of NFL.com sifts through a list of familiar faces who could similarly make the Hall on their first try that includes Philip Rivers, Greg Olsen and Julian Edelman, but he's opting with one particularly patient player in his prediction for the next slate of successful candidates.
Willie Anderson's been waiting a long time for the selection committee to get their bust of the accomplished offensive tackle, with the 13-year lineman notching four Pro Bowl appearances alongside three consecutive First Team All-Pro nods, having spent a dizen years doing the under-appreciated dirty work for the Cincinnati Bengals.
His final season, a last-minute inter-divisional move to the Baltimore Ravens, didn't completely shift his legacy, but he did place eighth in Comeback Player of the Year voting after 14 games played and a rare fumble recovery during his retirement tour.
His post-playing accolades include an induction into the Bengals' Ring of Honor and four straight years of nearly reaching the necessary votes to win a gold Hall of Fame jacket, with his continued close shaves ensuring that he continually remains on the ballot.
Rank, along with various fans of the AFC East, are in on the dominant tackle finally putting a bow on his impressive career.
