Iowa LB Named Ravens UDFA to Watch

The Baltimore Ravens could see a linebacker make their team through undrafted free agency.

Every team has a few undrafted free agents worth looking out for, including the Baltimore Ravens.

The Athletic identified one undrafted free agent on each team worth watching and chose Iowa linebacker Joe Evans for the Ravens.

"If Evans (6-1, 246) stood 2 inches taller or weighed 25 pounds more, a team would have grabbed him by the fourth round,” The Athletic writes. “At his pro day, Evans posted a 41.5-inch vertical, and his shuttle and three-cone times were faster than any edge at the combine. He finished his Iowa career with 29 sacks, including four in the Citrus Bowl. He’s a John Harbaugh type of player.”

The Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks last season, but the team lost two of its top five sack leaders in free agency. Jadeveon Clowney went to his hometown Carolina Panthers, while Patrick Queen shocked the league by joining the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens have 13 sacks to replenish between the two of them, and it will have to come from a new source.

The team drafted pass rusher Adisa Isaac in the third round, and he’ll be expected to fill that gap, but Evans shouldn’t be counted out just because he went undrafted. There’s a legitimate chance he could make the roster and contribute to the Ravens this season.

