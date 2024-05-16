Watch: Ravens Post Hilarious Schedule Video
Schedule release day is often said to be the Super Bowl for NFL social media teams, and looking at some teams posted on Wednesday, it's not hard to see why.
The Baltimore Ravens got in on the fun as well, with possibly one of the funniest videos of the day.
The video depicts Ravens coach John Harbaugh enlisting Ronnie, played by Baltimore-native comedian Stavros "Stavvy" Halkias for a special task, giving him the "company credit card" for the assignment. Predictably, Ronnie finds himself getting into shenanigans around the city to the tune of "Rock You Like A Hurricane" by the Scorpions.
Eventually, Harbaugh calls and forces Ronnie to get back on task, which sees him hitch a ride to L.A. It's then revealed that his "special assignment" is to make a delivery to Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, John's younger brother. The video then ends with Ronnie and Jim exchanging some pleasantries, with the former throwing in some taunts along the way.
For an event that sounds mundane as a schedule reveal, it's always impressive how much mileage NFL social media teams can get out of it. This year, the Ravens' social team deserves especially high marks.
