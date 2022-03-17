Skip to main content

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has Saints Fans in a Panic

One of the most popular New Orleans Saints players decided to scrub his Twitter account of his photos with the team and fans are panicking.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, aka Ceedy Duce, has a charismatic personality and is what I call an "Instigator" on the field.

Reference: Tom Brady - Tampa Bay's unretired quarterback and the NFL's all-time leading passer.

Once "Ceedy Duce" decided to ditch his linkage to the Saints, fans noticed, and the conspiracy theories on social media jumped off!

Could the young and burgeoning talent of the enigmatic defensive back know that he's a part of a trade package?

Exact details surrounding New Orleans' interest in Watson have been officially reported, but here's what we know.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reporter Aaron Wilson wrote in his article this morning:

"The New Orleans Saints met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for the second time Wednesday night. They are working hard to try to convince him to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to the NFC South franchise, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly."

Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen are committed to bringing Deshaun Watson to New Orleans. Watson's suitors are lining up, even mysterious ones. New Orleans, Atlanta, Carolina are the current front runners, and perhaps a few other teams are interested in trading with Houston for Watson.

Like it or not, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is an asset many teams would ask for in a trade scenario. I would not be surprised if several other key New Orleans players could be in a trade package to acquire Watson from Houston.

We shall see.

MORE SAINTS NEWS

USATSI_10424906_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Create Additional Cap Space by Restructuring 4 Players

By Bob Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_16615701_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Re-Sign Restricted Free-Agent WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

By Bob Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_10041246_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Will Deshaun Watson Join Fellow 2017 Draft Stars in New Orleans?

By Bob Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_13779868_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Tender Offer to Restricted Free-Agent DT Shy Tuttle

By Bob Rose23 hours ago
David Onyemata
News

Onyemata and Hurst Agree to Restructured Contract with Saints, Create Additional Cap Space

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 16, 2022
Marcus Davenport vs. Packers
News

Saints Restructure Marcus Davenport's Contract, Create More Salary-Cap Space

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Awarded 2 Compensatory Picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Bob RoseMar 16, 2022
USATSI_15391504_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Sign Ex-Jets Safety Marcus Maye

By John HendrixMar 15, 2022