Saints Create Additional Cap Space by Restructuring 4 Players

New Orleans now has nearly $30M in cap space after restructuring four more veterans. Are they clearing space for a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson?
ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates reports that the New Orleans Saints have officially restructured the contracts of LB Demario Davis, S Malcolm Jenkins, CB Bradley Roby, and Taysom Hill. The moves have given the Saints a total of $29.9 million in salary cap space.

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported on Tuesday evening that New Orleans had reached a contract extension with Bradley Roby.

The Saints have also restructured the existing contracts of Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Marshon Lattimore, Cam Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and David Onyemata so far this offseason.

New Orleans was a reported $74 million over the projected salary cap heading into this offseason. They've now created nearly $30 million in cap space without releasing a single player.

Room for Watson?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY 

The Saints made an official trade offer for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson early this week. If they were to acquire Watson, his current deal would count $40.4 million against the cap without a restructure. The 26-year-old Watson is currently under contract until 2025.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Saints officials met with Watson for a second time on Wednesday evening. 

New Orleans lost free-agent S Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. They responded by signing free-agent S Marcus Maye to a three-year deal worth a reported $28.5 million.

Even if the Saints can't trade for Deshaun Watson, they've created more than enough cap space to make several moves. New Orleans still has glaring needs at tight end and wide receiver as well as quarterback. 

