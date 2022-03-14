Saints LB Kwon Alexander is an Underrated Priority Entering Free Agency

Re-signing free-agent LB Kwon Alexander may not be at the top of the Saints offseason priorities. However, retaining him would be a strong move in keeping one of the league's best defenses at full strength.

An already very good New Orleans Saints defense was elevated to an elite level with a mid-season trade in 2020.

The Saints acquired the athletic LB Kwon Alexander from the San Francisco 49ers in November 2020. Alexander teamed with All-Pro Demario Davis to give the Saints a pair of sideline-to-sideline playmakers at linebacker

After seven productive starts with New Orleans, Alexander went down with an Achilles injury during a Christmas Day rout of Minnesota. The injury put the start of his 2021 season in doubt.

Additionally, he was also an unrestricted free agent who would be unavailable for an extended period. The Saints spent a second-round draft choice on promising LB Pete Werner to bolster the thin unit.

New Orleans also showed faith in Alexander, a seven-year veteran, by signing him to a one-year deal midway through training camp. Incredibly, Alexander would be ready for the start of the year after a strong rehab.

The re-signing of Alexander turned out to be one of the best personnel moves of 2021 for New Orleans.

Back in action less than nine months after Achilles surgery, Alexander contributed two tackles and provided standout coverage during an opening week pounding of Green Bay. Unfortunately, he also sustained an elbow injury that kept him sidelined for the next four games.

Alexander returned for a Week 7 victory at Seattle, but saw limited action over the next two contests. Despite only 27 snaps during a Halloween win over Tampa Bay, Alexander recorded his first sack of the year and added two tackles for loss.

A normally top-tier coverage linebacker, Alexander struggled in that capacity during a Week 9 loss to Atlanta. He still had 2 QB hits and a tackle for loss against the Falcons.

He'd rebound with a more typical performance the following week against Tennessee, breaking up a few passes and notching a tackle for loss among five total stops.

Alexander was one of the few standouts for the Saints in a Week 11 loss to the Eagles, recording seven tackles and two for negative yardage.

An acrobatic interception by Alexander, his first of the year, was one of the few bright spots during a Thanksgiving Night loss to Buffalo the following week. He also recorded a season-high 9 tackles in the defeat.

In one of his best games of the year, Alexander had 2 sacks, an additional pressure, and a tackle for loss during a Week 14 rout of the Jets. He'd follow that up by providing exemplary pass coverage in the Saints 9-0 shutout of the Buccaneers the following week.

Alexander missed Week 16 against Miami because of Covid protocols. He'd return the following week to contribute a half sack, 2 pressures, and 8 total tackles in a stifling win over Carolina.

Alexander finished the year strong in the season finale against the Falcons. During the win, he forced and recovered a fumble to set up a key score while adding a QB pressure.

In making a remarkable recovery from his Achilles injury, Alexander played 535 defensive snaps last season, his second most action since a Pro Bowl 2017 campaign. He recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks and 8 pressures while contributing an interception, fumble forced and recovered, and 7 tackles for loss.

The trio of Alexander, Demario Davis, and Pete Werner combined to give the Saints arguably their best crew of linebackers since the Dome Patrol era. Alexander's lightning fast pursuit, outstanding coverage skills, and improved run defense and pass rush elevates the entire New Orleans defense.

Again an unrestricted free agent, Alexander's return would be an underrated key to the unit. Injuries have been a major concern. He's missed at least four games in six of his seven seasons. When on the field, Kwon Alexander is a proven playmaker for one of the NFL's most formidable defenses.

