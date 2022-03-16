Will Deshaun Watson Join Fellow 2017 Draft Stars in New Orleans?

A tremendous 2017 draft for New Orleans helped set the core for a talented roster. The Saints keep building by dipping back into the '17 draft pool and could add 2017 draftee Deshaun Watson to the mix.

The 2017 NFL Draft was arguably the best in the franchise history of the New Orleans Saints. They selected seven players, with all making an immediate impact in helping the team return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Six of the players drafted in 2017 helped form the talented nucleus of a Saints team that won four straight NFC South titles.

Saints 2017 Draft

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

1st Round - Marshon Lattimore, CB

1st Round - Ryan Ramczyk, OT

2nd Round - Marcus Williams, FS

3rd Round - Alvin Kamara, RB

3rd Round - Alex Anzalone, LB

3rd Round - Trey Hendrickson, DE

6th Round - Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE

Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara would win the NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards in 2017. They'd be joined by Ryan Ramczyk and Marcus Williams as members of the 2017 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Lattimore, Ramczyk, and Kamara quickly became among the best in the NFL at their respective positions. Within the last two years, all three players received lucrative long-term contract extensions with New Orleans.

Marcus Williams would develop into one of the league's best safeties with his outstanding range and anticipation. Anzalone was a serviceable starter at linebacker, while Trey Hendrickson provided outstanding depth along the defensive front.

Anzalone and Hendrickson departed New Orleans after the 2020 season, while Williams was franchise tagged to keep him from hitting the open market.

Hendrickson turned a breakout season for New Orleans in 2020 (13.5 sacks) into a huge free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. His 14 sacks and stellar play for Cincinnati last year helped them to an AFC title.

2017 Draft Keeps Giving

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) breaks up a pass intended for Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13). Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to replace Hendrickson's production, the Saints used a first-round choice last spring on University of Houston DE Payton Turner. They also extended a free-agent contract to DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, who was a second-round pick in the 2017 Draft by Kansas City, the Number 59 overall selection.

Kpassagnon led the Saints in sacks over the first half of last year and was well on his way to the best season of his career.

An ankle injury ended Kpassagnon's year halfway through the season. However, he still had 11 QB pressures, provided excellent run defense, and recorded a career-high 4 sacks in just eight games.

The Saints also got important depth from DT Montravius Adams in 2021, who contributed 2 pressures and a tackle for loss in five games before being signed off their practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adams was originally a third-round pick in the 2017 Draft by Green Bay.

Marcus Williams was the 42nd overall selection by New Orleans in 2017. Selected three picks before him was Florida S Marcus Maye, taken by the Jets in the second round with the Number 39 overall choice. Maye and Williams were both franchise tagged by their respective teams last season.

Williams signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. New Orleans responded just hours later by dipping back into the 2017 draft pool. The Saints signed Marcus Maye to a three-year deal worth a reported $28.5 million dollars.

An Achilles injury ended Maye's season after just six games last year. He's had 6 interceptions, 24 passes broken up, 3.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles over his career. Maye has outstanding range as a deep safety, but also has excellent coverage abilities from the slot.

More Help From the 2017 Class?

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) runs after a catch against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has one of the NFL's most talented rosters on both sides of the ball. Just like any other team, they still have some position needs to address. The Saints have been extremely successful at finding talent on the free-agent market without overspending.

Here are some of the currently available free agents that were also part of the Draft Class of 2017.

Solomon Thomas, DE (1st Round)

Haason Reddick, EDGE (1st Round)

Derek Barnett, DE (1st Round)

O.J. Howard, TE (1st Round)

Takkarist McKinley, DE (1st Round)

DeMarcus Walker, DE (2nd Round)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR (2nd Round)

Wayne Gallman, RB (4th Round)

Marlon Mack, RB (4th Round)

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE (6th Round)

A 2017 Franchise QB on the Way?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Saints head coach Sean Payton was said to be poised draft Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes with the Number 11 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded ahead of the Saints to select Mahomes at Number 10, leaving New Orleans with the spectacular ‘‘fallback’’ option of Marshon Lattimore.

Coming off the board with the Number 12 overall selection was Heisman Trophy winning QB Deshaun Watson from Clemson, selected by the Houston Texans. Now five years later, the Saints are poised to land the talented Watson in a blockbuster trade.

New Orleans is one of four teams to submit a trade offer to Houston for Watson, with a decision looming by the end of this week.

Watson has made three Pro Bowls and completed nearly 68% of his passes for an average of 269 yards per game with 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in four years of NFL action.

An undeniable talent, the 26-year-old Watson is a true franchise quarterback. However, he also has the disturbing baggage of 22 allegations of sexual misconduct.

After missing the 2021 season, he was cleared by a Grand Jury of criminal charges last week but still faces civil suits and a possible league suspension. Even with the controversy, Watson would keep the Saints in legitimate championship contention for the foreseeable future.

New Orleans already possesses three of the top six players of the entire 2017 draft in Kamara, Lattimore, and Ramczyk. Maye and the departed Williams are arguably in the top-10 players of that draft, with Kpassagnon a rising talent.

December 31, 2016; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) in the the 2016 CFP semifinal. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A trade for Deshaun Watson would give the Saints four of the best five players from this draft class. Even if it doesn't happen, the 2017 NFL Draft has helped make New Orleans one of the league's most talented teams and has them poised to be contenders for several more seasons.

