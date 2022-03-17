The Deshaun Watson Timeline
A look at the Deshaun Watson timeline ever since the announcement last Friday that he wouldn't face criminal charges on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
A lot has happened ever since last Friday when it was announced that Deshaun Watson won't face criminal charges on the sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Teams lined up to figure out whether or not they'd be in line to acquire the Texans quarterback, with Watson having the power to choose his own destination.
We've chronicled out a timeline of all the happenings, focusing in on a good bit of the Saints' dealings with Watson especially. It may or may not have everything, but includes as much relevant information as possible. As of Thursday morning, it appears that things are down to the Saints and Falcons. Hopefully, we get word sooner rather than later of his decision.
The Deshaun Watson Timeline Since Last Friday
- 3/17, 10:19 a.m. - Panthers look to be out of the running
- 3/17, 10:06 a.m. - Browns informed they're out of the running
- 3/17, 8:57 a.m. - Decision is between Saints and Falcons, with New Orleans working hard to convince Watson to waive his no-trade clause
- 3/17, 8:54 a.m. - Saints met with Watson a second time on Wednesday night, with Gayle Benson included in the meeting
- 3/16, 9:21 p.m. - Falcons reportedly rolled out the red carpet for Watson's visit
- 3/16, 7:12 p.m. - Watson is incredibly torn on his decision, with no timetable for a decision
- 3/16, 6:55 p.m. - Watson completes meeting with Falcons
- 3/16 - 2:52 p.m. - Decision expected as early as today/tonight
- 3/16, 2:02 p.m. - Mystery team reportedly enters the fold from the east coast
- 3/16, 12:50 p.m. - Falcons meeting with Watson
- 3/15, 8:32 p.m. - Browns concluded their meeting with Watson
- 3/15, 7:35 p.m. - Saints players have been actively recruiting Watson, with Terron Armstead waiting to see what happens.
- 3/15, 10:41 a.m. - Falcons emerge as sleeper team for Watson, to meet Wednesday
- 3/15, 12:10 a.m. - Browns expected to meet with Watson on Tuesday
- 3/14, 6:19 p.m. - Watson completes meeting with Saints and Panthers, as Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen were in attendance
- 3/14, 5:02 p.m. - Seahawks won't meet with Watson, as he reportedly rejected going there
- 3/14, 4:55 p.m. - Colts were denied an attempt to speak with Watson
- 3/14, 4:37 p.m. - A Monday afternoon update says Saints and Panthers will meet with him through Monday evening
- 3/14, 9:55 a.m. - Deshaun Watson expected to meet with Saints, Panthers in next 48 hours
- 3/13, 6:31 p.m. - Saints emerge as a serious contender for Watson
- 3/13, 10:52 a.m. - Saints, Panthers presented a trade offer to the Texans
- 3/12, 9:44 a.m. - Saints interested in Deshaun Watson
- 3/11, 3:35 p.m. - Watson won't face criminal charges on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct
