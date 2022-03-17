Skip to main content

The Deshaun Watson Timeline

A look at the Deshaun Watson timeline ever since the announcement last Friday that he wouldn't face criminal charges on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

A lot has happened ever since last Friday when it was announced that Deshaun Watson won't face criminal charges on the sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Teams lined up to figure out whether or not they'd be in line to acquire the Texans quarterback, with Watson having the power to choose his own destination.

We've chronicled out a timeline of all the happenings, focusing in on a good bit of the Saints' dealings with Watson especially. It may or may not have everything, but includes as much relevant information as possible. As of Thursday morning, it appears that things are down to the Saints and Falcons. Hopefully, we get word sooner rather than later of his decision.

The Deshaun Watson Timeline Since Last Friday

  • 3/17, 10:19 a.m. - Panthers look to be out of the running
  • 3/17, 10:06 a.m. - Browns informed they're out of the running
  • 3/17, 8:57 a.m. - Decision is between Saints and Falcons, with New Orleans working hard to convince Watson to waive his no-trade clause
  • 3/17, 8:54 a.m. - Saints met with Watson a second time on Wednesday night, with Gayle Benson included in the meeting
  • 3/16, 9:21 p.m. - Falcons reportedly rolled out the red carpet for Watson's visit
  • 3/16, 7:12 p.m. - Watson is incredibly torn on his decision, with no timetable for a decision
  • 3/16, 6:55 p.m. - Watson completes meeting with Falcons
  • 3/16 - 2:52 p.m. - Decision expected as early as today/tonight
  • 3/16, 2:02 p.m. - Mystery team reportedly enters the fold from the east coast
  • 3/16, 12:50 p.m. - Falcons meeting with Watson
  • 3/15, 8:32 p.m. - Browns concluded their meeting with Watson
  • 3/15, 7:35 p.m. - Saints players have been actively recruiting Watson, with Terron Armstead waiting to see what happens.
  • 3/15, 10:41 a.m. - Falcons emerge as sleeper team for Watson, to meet Wednesday
  • 3/15, 12:10 a.m. - Browns expected to meet with Watson on Tuesday
  • 3/14, 6:19 p.m. - Watson completes meeting with Saints and Panthers, as Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen were in attendance
  • 3/14, 5:02 p.m. - Seahawks won't meet with Watson, as he reportedly rejected going there
  • 3/14, 4:55 p.m. - Colts were denied an attempt to speak with Watson
  • 3/14, 4:37 p.m. - A Monday afternoon update says Saints and Panthers will meet with him through Monday evening
  • 3/14, 9:55 a.m. - Deshaun Watson expected to meet with Saints, Panthers in next 48 hours
  • 3/13, 6:31 p.m. - Saints emerge as a serious contender for Watson
  • 3/13, 10:52 a.m. - Saints, Panthers presented a trade offer to the Texans
  • 3/12, 9:44 a.m. - Saints interested in Deshaun Watson
  • 3/11, 3:35 p.m. - Watson won't face criminal charges on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Saints News

hmeursds42rkyejj1vk0-1
Editorial / Opinion

New Orleans DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has Saints Fans in a Panic

By Kyle T. Mosley41 minutes ago
USATSI_10424906_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Create Additional Cap Space by Restructuring 4 Players

By Bob Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_16615701_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Re-Sign Restricted Free-Agent WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

By Bob Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_10041246_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Will Deshaun Watson Join Fellow 2017 Draft Stars in New Orleans?

By Bob Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_13779868_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Tender Offer to Restricted Free-Agent DT Shy Tuttle

By Bob RoseMar 16, 2022
David Onyemata
News

Onyemata and Hurst Agree to Restructured Contract with Saints, Create Additional Cap Space

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 16, 2022
Marcus Davenport vs. Packers
News

Saints Restructure Marcus Davenport's Contract, Create More Salary-Cap Space

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Awarded 2 Compensatory Picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Bob RoseMar 16, 2022