Shy Tuttle Turned in Another Quiet But Effective Performance for the Saints in 2021

An understated contributor for one of the league's best defenses, New Orleans must make a decision whether to tender restricted free-agent DT Shy Tuttle.

Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle came to the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee in 2019. A collegiate teammate of RB Alvin Kamara with the Volunteers for two years, Tuttle went undrafted after just one sack but 6.5 tackles for loss over his final three years of college.

Tuttle had an immediate impact as a rookie in 2019. He appeared in all 16 contests and had 2 sacks, 6 pressures, 4 tackles for loss, and batted down six passes. He turned one of those deflections into an acrobatic interception in a Thanksgiving Night win over Atlanta.

On the subsequent return, he plowed through Falcons QB Matt Ryan with a stiff-arm that became one of the highlights of the 2019 season.

Tuttle had a statistical drop in 2020. He was still a key part of an interior rotation that included David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins, and Malcom Brown. Tuttle’s promise during his first two years influenced the team’s personnel decisions last offseason.

Brown was traded in a salary cap move. Rankins left as a free agent. With Onyemata’s six-game suspension to start the year, Tuttle would be a key cog in the middle of one of the league’s best defenses.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Shy Tuttle

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass over New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Onyemata's absence, Tuttle started just one of the team’s first three contests. He had 12 tackles over the first six outings, but only one for loss and no sacks with just one pressure.

Despite the lack of pass rush, Tuttle still played his usual high caliber of run defense. The Saints surrendered an average of 81 yards rushing during Onyemata’s suspension, with only one of their first six opponents surpassing 100 yards on the ground.

Onyemata returned in Week 8 to give the Saints a formidable inside tandem with Tuttle on an already talented defensive line. New Orleans allowed a total of 171 yards rushing between Weeks 8 and 11, recording 9 sacks and 19 pressures over that span. Tuttle contributed 10 tackles, including two for loss, during the three-game stretch.

The entire Saints defense slumped between Weeks 12 and 14. New Orleans gave up an average of 32 points and 167 yards rushing in that span. Tuttle did little to slow the onslaught, managing nine tackles but none for loss and no pressures.

Tuttle and his teammates rebounded to finish the year strong. The Saints won four of their last five games, but narrowly missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.

New Orleans surrendered less than 12 points/game over their last five contests, forcing eight turnovers and allowing an average of just 250 total yards.

Tuttle played his best football of the year to close the season. He had 17 tackles, recorded 2 pressures, and recovered a fumble over the last five outings as the Saints defense allowed only one opponent over 100 yards rushing and recorded 19 sacks.

The 26-year-old Tuttle played a career-high 494 defensive snaps in 2021. He didn't have a sack for the second consecutive year and recorded just five QB pressures. Tuttle managed a career-best 48 tackles, including three for loss. He also forced a fumble, recovered another, and broke up three passes.

Tuttle enters the offseason as a restricted free agent. The 6’3” and 300-Lb. Tuttle may not have the flashy pass rush numbers of many of his contemporaries. However, he plays an underrated role in the New Orleans defense.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) takes on Seattle Seahawk blockers. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

Tuttle is a top-tier run defender, provides a disruptive push into opposing backfields, and ties up interior blockers in passing situations.

Shy Tuttle has been an understated contributor for one of the NFL's top units for three years. Retaining him shouldn't cost much, and would help keep one of the league's best defensive fronts intact.

