The Ups and Downs of Saints QB Trevor Siemian in 2021

Journeyman QB Trevor Siemian was unexpectedly thrust into the New Orleans lineup last season. Was he unfairly blamed for the Saints failure to make the playoffs?

Quarterback Trevor Siemian had the daunting task of replacing retired Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning for the Denver Broncos in 2016. A seventh-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2015, Siemian was third-string on their Super Bowl 50 championship team.

Siemian got off to a promising start in 2016, winning his first four outings before a shoulder injury hampered his development. The Broncos were also a declining team unable to provide necessary support for Siemian's limited skill set. He went 13-11 as a starter over two seasons before being traded to the Vikings in 2018.

After one year as a backup in Minnesota, Siemian signed with the Jets in free agency. He'd suffer a season-ending injury during Week 2 of the 2019 season, his only start for the Jets. The Titans would sign Siemian onto their practice squad in 2020.

New Orleans signed Siemian off Tennessee's practice squad late in the 2020 season. He was added to the active roster to supply depth behind QB Drew Brees after he missed four games with broken ribs. The Saints re-signed Siemian to a one-year deal after the season.

Brees retired at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Jameis Winston beat out Taysom Hill for the starting job. Rather than risk losing fourth-round rookie QB Ian Book on waivers, the Saints released Siemian at the end of training camp. They re-signed him for the start of the season, with the plan being that Siemian would provide veteran assurance while Book developed.

Nobody could have predicted what would unfold at quarterback for the 2021 New Orleans Saints.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Trevor Siemian

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Winston and the Saints started the season 4-2. Their passing statistics weren't overwhelming, but Winston looked more comfortable with each game until disaster struck in Week 8. In a marquee showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston was lost for the year with a knee injury early in the second quarter.

Trevor Siemian entered the game in relief of Winston and the score tied at 7. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 40 yards on his second drive, leading New Orleans on a 58-yard drive that ended in a field goal.

After an interception in Tampa Bay territory, Siemian completed a short touchdown pass to FB Alex Armah to give New Orleans a 16-7 halftime lead.

Siemian led the Saints on a 76-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter, completing 3 of 4 throws and accounting for 50 yards. Tampa Bay came back to take a 27-26 lead with less than six minutes to go in the game.

The Saints responded with a 50-yard march that ended in a short field goal to retake the lead. Siemian was 5 for 7 on the drive for 38 yards. He completed 16 of 29 throws for 159 yards and a touchdown in the 36-27 victory. New Orleans scored points on five of Siemian's seven drives.

Siemian got his first start in over two years against the Falcons in Week 9. The Saints and their quarterback got off to a lethargic start, falling behind 17-3 at halftime. Siemian and the offense caught fire in the second half.

Other than a strip-sack that led to an easy Atlanta touchdown in the third quarter, Siemian and the offense tore apart the Falcons defense in the second half. He threw for 249 yards in the game, but 234 and two touchdowns in the second half as the Saints took a 25-25 lead with just a minute remaining. Unfortunately, a defensive breakdown resulted in a 2-point New Orleans loss.

Slow starts were a trend during Siemian's four starts in 2021. He threw a second quarter touchdown pass against the Titans in Week 10, but that was the only score in a 20-6 deficit early in the third quarter.

Siemian and the Saints again stormed back in the second half. He led New Orleans to three second half scores, including two late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, two missed extra points doomed the Saints to a 23-21 defeat.

Siemian threw for 298 yards against Tennessee. It was the highest total for a Saints quarterback in 2021. New Orleans was the only team without a 300-yard passer last season.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The bottom dropped out over the next two weeks for a New Orleans team battered by injuries all season. The Saints were pounded 49-22 in Week 11 at Philadelphia. Siemian threw for 214 yards and three scores, but also had two critical interceptions in the loss.

Matters worsened in an embarrassing Thanksgiving Night home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Siemian managed just 159 yards in the 31-6 defeat. While the offensive struggles were not entirely his fault, Siemian was benched for Taysom Hill after the loss.

Hill led the Saints to three wins over the next month, climbing them back into the playoff picture. With the postseason on the line in the season finale at Atlanta, Siemian would get another chance to save the Saints season.

When Hill was injured on a run during a New Orleans drive midway through the second quarter, Siemian entered the game with the Saints leading just 7-6. He promptly threw a touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith to widen the lead.

Two turnovers forced by the Saints defense put the team in great scoring position. Siemian took advantage of both opportunities. He guided the team to a short field goal after an interception. Then after an Atlanta fumble, Siemian hit TE Juwan Johnson with a touchdown pass and a 24-6 halftime lead.

Siemian was an efficient 9 of 15 for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 Saints victory over the Falcons to end the year. New Orleans would miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016 because of tiebreakers.

Siemian completed 57.4% of his passes for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 2021. He was 0-4 as a starter, with he and the team starting all four of those games slowly. However, he was impressive coming off the bench in big wins over Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) throws on the run against the Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old Siemian is now an unrestricted free agent. He isn't considered a high priority for a New Orleans team with major questions at quarterback. In the unlikely event he’s re-signed, it will be to provide poise and experience as a backup.

Read More Saints News