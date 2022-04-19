Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Safety

On the surface, New Orleans may not be in the market for a safety in 2022. A closer look tells us to not be surprised if the Saints select one with a Day 2 selection in this year’s NFL Draft.

No position has had more activity for the New Orleans Saints this offseason than the safety spot. New Orleans lost their starting tandem from the last two years when Marcus Williams signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Jets and Malcolm Jenkins retired.

The Saints reacted by signing former Jets S Marcus Maye. They also added former Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen and 2017 second-round selection Justin Evans in free agency. Versatile P.J. Williams was also re-signed.

New Orleans has defensive star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract. The team has also spoken to free-agent S Tyrann Mathieu, who remains unsigned.

A major reason for the success of the Saints defense in recent years has been the versatility of their safeties. Gardner-Johnson and Maye form an excellent duo and Williams is a valued chess piece.

Given that the Saints have shown interest in Mathieu, they may still be looking for playmakers at the position. Perhaps they bring another in with one of their draft choices. Here are the top safety prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.

KYLE HAMILTON, S

(Notre Dame)

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87). Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hamilton is the consensus top-rated safety in the draft. He intercepted 8 passes, broke up 16 others, and recorded 8 tackles for loss in three years with the Irish. Despite missing half of last season with a knee injury, he was still named 2nd Team All-American.

With decent range and the frame of a linebacker at 6’4” and 220-Lbs., Hamilton is coveted by several scouts. He has a slower change-of-direction and needs to add upper body strength for every down duty near the line of scrimmage. Shifty receivers can also give him problems in coverage.

Hamilton is a physical defender who packs a punch as a hitter. He’s aggressive at the line of scrimmage and doesn't get lost in traffic in pursuit. He shows good recognition and is athletic enough to be a factor in two-high safety alignments. Hamilton's size and general coverage skills will allow him to match up with any tight end.

Projections have Hamilton going as high as the top-five. He didn't test as well as expected at the Scouting Combine, which could drop him slightly.

JAQUAN BRISKER, S

(Penn State)

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) breaks up a pass intended for Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett (5). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY

A rugged and versatile defender for the Nittany Lions, Brisker intercepted five passes, broke up 14 others, and had 10 tackles for loss as a three-year starter.

At 6’1” and 199-Lbs., Brisker packs a punch as a hitter. He dealt with a shoulder injury last season but improved his tackling technique as a result. His versatility allows him to excel as a deep safety in various alignments or near the line of scrimmage. He also has the athleticism and coverage skills to match up with receivers in the slot.

Brisker is a superior run defender. He diagnoses plays quickly, decisively sifts through traffic towards the ball carrier and has great closing speed in pursuit.

In coverage, Brisker lacks the range to be a single-high deep safety. However, he possesses the speed and awareness to be dangerous in Cover-2 or Cover-3 alignments. He reads plays well in off-ball coverage and has lightning reaction to throws in front of him.

Brisker doesn’t have sprinters speed, but has the fluid agility to stay with receivers in intermediate routes. He has outstanding natural instincts, allowing him to effectively switch off coverages to make a play on check-down routes.

DAXTON HILL, S

(Michigan)

Michigan Wolverines safety Daxton Hill (30) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As a three-year contributor for a strong Wolverines defense, Hill tallied 4 interceptions, broke up 15 throws, recovered 3 fumbles, and recorded 8 tackles for loss. A converted corner, Hill has many of the same traits that the Saints value in Gardner-Johnson.

At 6-feet and 191-Lbs., Hill may be a little small for full-time duty at the line of scrimmage. He can get swallowed up by blockers and needs to be more aggressive in run support. His aggressiveness in coverage can also be used against him, making him vulnerable to double moves and play-action.

Hill’s athleticism and coverage skills could allow him to play a full-time corner role. He will almost certainly be a team’s nickel/slot corner. In off-ball duties, Hill has excellent recognition of offensive alignments and has the blazing speed to close on throws quickly.

Hill has the ability to excel in multiple roles for a defense. He and Jaquan Brisker could both sneak into the first round, but look to come off the board early in Day 2 if they slip.

LEWIS CINE, S

(Georgia)

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) tackles Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cine was a standout performer on an elite Bulldogs defense. During their run to the National Championship last season, he led Georgia in tackles and intercepted one throw while breaking up 9 others.

An aggressive and hard-hitting safety, Cine played his best under the brightest lights. He can come in out of control as a tackler, making him susceptible to misdirection. His lanky frame (6’2” and 199-Lbs.) can be a liability when taking on blockers. He’s a good athlete, but doesn't have the range to be a consistent single-high safety.

Cine's a big hitter that can change momentum with his bone-jarring collisions. He has good burst through gaps in blocking as a run defender and the athleticism to stay with wideouts in intermediate coverage. His awareness and anticipation allow him to be a factor in zones and double-high safety alignments.

Cine is a thumper that can play multiple roles in a defense. He’ll be among the run of safeties expected to come off the board between the late first round and late second round.

JALEN PITRE, S

(Baylor)

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin (1) in the Big 12 Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY

A fifth-year senior who was a leader of Baylor's defense, Pitre had 29 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries over his final two seasons. His strong performance at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine elevated his draft status.

Pitre was a playmaker all over the field for Baylor. His 5'11" and 195-Lb. frame will limit his action at the line of scrimmage at the next level. He doesn't have the pure speed for a single-high safety and is a little tight-hipped to handle shifty receivers in man coverage.

Pitre has the instincts of a corner and processing ability of a linebacker. His awareness and anticipation make him faster on the football field than during postseason testing. He’s outstanding in pursuit with his non-stop motor and ability to slice through gaps.

A late riser up draft boards, Pitre will be a Day 2 pick with the ability to immediately grab a starting job. He has an impressive football IQ and looks to be the type of player always around the ball.

BRYAN COOK, S

(Cincinnati)

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook (6) in the NCAA Playoff Semifinal. Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cook was a defensive standout for a Bearcats squad that advanced to the FBS Semifinal. As a senior, he was second on the team in solo tackles (including five for loss) and intercepted 2 passes while breaking up 9 throws.

Cook is a converted corner that embraces leadership responsibilities. He isn't particularly fast, which will be an issue against superior athletes. Reliance on his anticipation skills leave him vulnerable to double moves and deception.

Cook has the size and strength at 6’1” and 206-Lbs. to be a factor against the run near the line of scrimmage. He’s a downhill defender who hits like an enforcer. His corner skills allow him to be an effective slot option and his wonderful anticipation gives him coverage flexibility.

Cook’s lack of speed will probably cause him to be the fourth or fifth safety drafted. However, his coverage versatility and physical style gives him the chance to rapidly earn a starting role.

Other safeties to watch:

Kerby Joseph (Illinois)

Nick Cross (Maryland)

Markquese Bell (Florida A&M)

Sterling Weatherford (Miami, OH)

Quentin Lake (UCLA)

The Saints signing of Maye in response to losing Marcus Williams is huge. However, the pending free agency of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in 2023 may cause New Orleans to draft a safety earlier than people expect.

Hamilton seems unlikely, with other more pressing needs to address in the first round. Don't be surprised if the Saints grab a safety with a Day 2 or early Day 3 selection.

