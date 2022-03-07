Why the Saints Could Pursue a Free-Agent Running Back to Complement Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara's potential legal issues could complicate an already crucial offseason for the Saints. Either way, New Orleans could add another back in free agency to complement the dynamic Kamara.

The New Orleans Saints had their worst offensive season in the 16-year tenure of head coach Sean Payton in 2021. Those ineptitudes were a major reason the Saints missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. An astounding amount of injuries on that side of the ball was a big culprit in their struggles.

New Orleans started four different quarterbacks last year. The signal callers lacked a true Number One target with All-Pro WR Michael Thomas out for the year. A battered offensive line had their starting unit together for only one contest.

One saving grace that carried the offense was the running back position. The Saints averaged over 117 yards per game on the ground, ranking 15th in the league. They ranked a lowly 28th in yards per carry, also the lowest in Payton's tenure.

A lot of that had to do with struggles up front and an abysmal passing attack. However, a closer look reveals that the Saints may not be as strong at the position as appears.

Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara carried the offense for much of the year. Veteran RB Mark Ingram returned to the Saints in a mid-season trade, but was hampered by injuries down the stretch. Taysom Hill provided a valuable jolt to the rushing attack, with backup backs Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington contributing little.

Clouding matters further, Kamara was arrested in early February on a battery charge. No further action has yet been taken, but the legal issues could result in a suspension for the star back.

With Ingram entering his 12th season and Kamara's availability in question, New Orleans may bolster this position in free agency or the draft. The Saints are currently around $33 million over the projected salary cap for 2022. Several players on the roster could be restructured, so they'll be able to make moves in free agency.

Don't expect New Orleans to pursue any of the high-profile backs that could be available like Leonard Fournette, Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, or Sony Michel. They'll come with not only a high price tag but also a high demand for touches. At this stage there's no reason to believe that Kamara won't be available to the team.

With that said, there will be several running backs who should be available at a reasonable cost.

Saints 2022 Free Agent Targets

Running Back

Marlon Mack (25 - Colts)

Ronald Jones (24 - Buccaneers)

Raheem Mostert (29 - 49ers)

Duke Johnson (28 - Dolphins)

Darrel Williams (26 - Chiefs)

Damien Williams (29 - Bears)

Jerick McKinnon (29 - Chiefs)

Wayne Gallman (27 - Vikings)

Alex Collins (27 - Seahawks)

Rashaad Penny (26 - Seahawks)

* ages and previous team in parentheses

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) looks to run against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A 1,000-yard back for Indianapolis in 2019, Mack missed most of 2020 with an Achilles injury. He took a backseat to star RB Jonathan Taylor last year and was reported to be on the trade block. An explosive back with excellent vision, Mack is effective between the tackles and a threat in the open field.

Jones is a player with whom the Saints defensive coaches are very familiar with. He was Tampa Bay's leading rusher in 2019 and 2020. Fournette supplanted him as the team's top option during their Super Bowl run and last year. Jones has an upright rugged running style who bulldozes inside and has the speed to get outside.

Mostert is a lightning fast home run threat from anywhere on the field. After a breakout campaign in 2019, he's missed 27 of the last 35 games with injuries. If healthy, he's one of the most explosive backs in the league.

Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones (27) runs against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sport

McKinnon, Gallman, Johnson, and Darrel and Damien Williams are versatile backs who are capable receivers and solid complementary runners. None have ever been a featured back, but all have been productive when given opportunities.

Penny is a former first-round draft choice from 2018 who led Seattle in rushing last year. However, he's also missed 26 games over the last three seasons with injuries. Collins isn't as explosive as Penny, but is a reliable option who picks up tough inside yards.

Alvin Kamara will continue to be the main cog in the New Orleans offense. His legal issues complicates the offseason, yet doesn't add immediate concerns. The bigger issue is providing a complementary threat to the versatile Kamara out of the backfield.

Kamara missed four games with a knee injury last year, worsening the issues for an already punchless offense. Ingram, 32, is still a valuable weapon, but the team needs more options here.

New Orleans could also look to re-sign veteran backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, or Ty Montgomery because of their experience in the system.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A Day 2 or Day 3 draft choice could be another way to go for the Saints. It seems more likely that New Orleans would opt for a back with NFL experience, like the names listed here.

Whether Kamara misses any time in 2022 or not, expect the Saints to add a more effective option behind him this offseason.

