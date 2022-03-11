Saints Will Have Crucial Questions to Answer at Safety During Free Agency

Most fans are focused on the quarterback questions and offensive issues in New Orleans. The Saints also have a potentially huge issue at safety. Will New Orleans turn to free agency if they lose both Marcus and P.J. Williams?

Over the last two years, the New Orleans Saints have had one of the NFL's most versatile group of safeties. It's a unit that's helped elevate the Saints defense into one of the league's best.

The foursome of Marcus Williams, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams, and Malcolm Jenkins excelled in multiple roles and were playmakers all over the field. They combined for 9 interceptions, 25 passes broken up, 5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.

Heading into this offseason, both Marcus and P.J. Williams are free agents. Jenkins, the team's oldest player at 34, may be a cap casualty. One of the Saints strongest positions could vault to near the top of their needs list if the dominoes fall the wrong way.

Marcus Williams is said to be a top priority for the team. However, he also might pull in a contract that will make him the highest paid safety in the league. Obviously the Saints would be in great shape if they're able to bring back the rangy free safety and the versatile P.J. Williams.

If New Orleans loses both their Williams, they may look to the draft for a young and inexpensive replacement. The Saints could also dip into the free-agent market for another playmaker on the back end.

Saints 2022 Free Agent Preview

Safety

Jordan Whitehead (24 - Buccaneers)

Tyrann Mathieu (29 - Chiefs)

Marcus Maye (27 - Jets)

Quandre Diggs (29 - Seahawks)

Jaquiski Tartt (30 - 49ers)

Justin Reid (25 - Texans)

Devin McCourty (34 - Patriots)

Tashaun Gipson (31 - Bears)

Tracy Walker (27 - Lions)

Anthony Harris (30 - Eagles)

* Age and previous team in parentheses

Tampa Bay free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) intercepts a pass intended for Rams receiver Robert Woods (17). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Whitehead has been part of a stellar Tampa Bay defense for the last two seasons. A versatile ballhawk, Whitehead has caused nine turnovers over the last three years, including 2 interceptions in 2021. He also broke up eight passes and recorded seven tackles for loss last season.

A New Orleans native and LSU product, Mathieu is the most popular option for Saints fans. He's a rangy playmaker with the versatility that New Orleans coach Dennis Allen covets in his defenders. Mathieu has forced 30 turnovers over his nine-year career, including 26 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

There were nine safeties selected in the first two rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft. Maye was chosen three picks before the Saints drafted Marcus Williams at Number 42 overall. More of a traditional deep safety, like Williams, Maye missed the last half of 2021 with a torn Achilles. Prior to that, he had six interceptions and 4 forced fumbles over his first four seasons.

Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) intercepts a pass intended for Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf (14). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A converted cornerback, Quandre Diggs earned his second straight Pro Bowl bid before suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle in the season finale. On track to be recovered by training camp, Diggs has 10 interceptions and 17 passes broken up over the last two seasons.

Listed as a strong safety, Jaquiski Tartt is another defender with invaluable versatility. His importance to a strong San Francisco defense didn't always stand out in the box score, he had no interceptions and just one pass broken up last year. However, Tartt was a disruptive chess piece all over the field.

Reid has had an up-and-down career with Houston, but is a playmaker responsible for 12 turnovers over four years. He also has the versatility to supply deep support or step up into a slot coverage role.

The elder statesman of the free-agent safeties, McCourty showed he can still play at a high level in 2021. He had 3 interceptions and 10 passes broken up last year and has 31 interceptions over his decorated 12-year career.

Gipson is another accomplished veteran who could be on the move. His range isn't what it once was, but his experience often puts him in position to make plays. Gipson has 27 interceptions over his 10-year career and may be agreeable to a cheap deal.

Tracy Walker is an up-and-comer who would be an underrated addition to any defense. A natural free safety, Walker played collegiately at Louisiana and combines good vision and size to make up for average athleticism.

Anthony Harris led the league with 7 interceptions in 2019, but has just one pick in his 31 games since. Still, Harris is a proven playmaker on the back end with the coverage skills to take on tight ends.

Even if the Saints lose Marcus Williams, P.J. would be a solid fallback option for the team. Mathieu would make plays in this defense, but he’s more suited to a roaming role similar to the way New Orleans uses Gardner-Johnson and Jenkins.

Players like Maye or Diggs would provide a seamless transition from Marcus Williams. However, each come with injury concerns and would be likely to command a salary similar to Williams.

Remember that Jenkins has also lost a step in coverage and the Saints may also want to get more athletic here.

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks (13) attempts to catch the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (3). Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Mathieu would be a terrific answer. The more likely scenario would seem to be targeting a player like Whitehead, Tartt, or Walker. Any of the three checks off multiple boxes for the Saints secondary if they lose two safeties, while giving them flexibility in the draft.

