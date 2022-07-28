Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff,#47-45: Anzalone, Gajan, Collins

The New Orleans Saints are less than 47 days away from kicking off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!

#47 Linebacker: Alex Anzalone (2017-2020)

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Anzalone is one of the most intriguing young players on the Saints roster when he is healthy. New Orleans drafted the Florida product in the third round of the 2017 draft. Plagued with injuries throughout his college career, Anzalone looked to be a draft-day steal for the Saints as he won the starting job as a rookie.

Unfortunately, the injuries have followed him into the NFL, missing 26 games in three seasons. Halfway through the 2020 NFL season, Anzalone lost his job to newly acquired Linebacker Kwon Alexander. Last offseason he signed with the Detroit Lions, joining former member of the Saints coaching staff Dan Campbell. Anzalone recorded 78 tackles, 1 Sack, and 1 interception in 14 games.

#46 Fullback: Hokie Gajan (1982-1987)

Oct 28, 1984; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns linebacker (57) drags down New Orleans Saints running back (46) Hokie Gajan at Cleveland Stadium. The Saints defeated the Browns 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The definition of "homegrown talent," the Saints drafted Gajan, a Louisiana native, out of LSU in 1981. Gajan led the NFL in yards per attempt during the 1984 season, averaging 6.03 yards per carry. He remains just one of nineteen players in NFL history to average at least six yards per carry on a minimum of 100 rushing attempts over an entire season.

After his retirement in 1987, Gajan served as a scout for the Saints before becoming the Saints radio analyst. He remained in that role until his death of cancer in April 2016. Hokie Gajan rushed for 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career with the New Orleans Saints.

#45 Fullback: Jed Collins (2011-2013)

Nov 17, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints fullback Jed Collins (45) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the end zone after handing off the ball to back judge Greg Wilson (119) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jed Collins was a record-setting Tight End at Washington State before going un-drafted in 2008. Throughout the first three years of his NFL career, Collins bounced around being in camp or on a practice squad for seven different NFL franchises. After spending the entire 2010 season on the Saints practice squad, Collins became the Saints starting fullback in 2011.

In his first year as a starter, he earned PFF All-Pro Honors. Collins ended his NFL career in 2015 and now serves as a financial advisor. During his four years in New Orleans, he started 26 games and scored 7 Touchdowns.

