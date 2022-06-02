Former Saints DT Anthony Hargrove Joins NFL-Studded College Coaching Staff

Former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Anthony Hargrove has found a new career as a collegiate football coach. The Super Bowl XLIV champion will join a star-studded coaching staff at Limestone University, including receivers coach Jerricho Cotchery and head coach Mike Furrey.

Last season, the Limestone Saints were winless. This season, the Gold and Blue seek to build its football program with a staff of veteran-football minds.

"Coach Hargrove is a true leader, a man that has battled in the trenches at the highest of levels. He brings an energy that is unmatched and is contagious with both the young men on the team and within the coaching ranks as well. His experiences will impact our team both on and off the field." Limestone Head Coach Mike Furrey

The 2009 Ed Block Courage Award Winner recently was the head coach of the Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton (CZR) High School football team since 2017. CZR is a team that represents both Christopher High School and Zeigler-Royalton High School in Franklin, Illinois.

October 3, 2010; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Anthony Hargrove (69) gets his team ready to play before the start of their game against the Carolina Panthers at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook - USA TODAY Sports

Hargrove looks forward to his coaching opportunity in Gaffney, South Carolina. "Joining the Limestone football coaching staff with men whom I've shared the playing field with and who have the same passion for helping young men become positive adults is remarkable," Hargrove said.

The NFL veteran has an incredible life story and shared that people "talk about changes that we want to see in this world. This is an opportunity to put those words into action."

Anthony Hargrove played 8 NFL seasons after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the 91st overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket's two seasons in New Orleans had 30 game appearances totaling 66 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six sacks, and one touchdown.

Hargrove started six games for the Saints in 2009 and recorded three tackles in their Super Bowl XLIV victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

