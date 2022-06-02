Skip to main content

Saints S Marcus Maye has DUI Hearing Postponed Again

New Orleans defensive back Marcus Maye has his legal proceedings postponed again. Potential league discipline still pending.

New Orleans Saints S Marcus Maye has had his hearing for a DUI arrest postponed again. Maye was charged for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and property damage for a traffic incident on February 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was a member of the New York Jets at the time. 

Maye pled not guilty to all charges. His initial hearing was scheduled for October 2021, but rescheduled for March before being pushed back again to June 1. Another continuance took place yesterday, with the scheduled hearing to now take place on August 24, during training camp.

Maye, 29, will also face discipline from the league office pending the result of the case. NFL policy dictates that a three-game suspension be handed down for a first offense DUI. The league office holds the right to increase that suspension dependent on circumstances.

New Orleans opens the regular season at Atlanta, then hosts Tampa Bay before traveling to Carolina in their first three weeks.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year contract worth a reported $28.5 million this offseason. He was originally a second-round choice by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Maye intercepted 6 passes and broke up 22 others over his first four years before missing most of last season with an Achilles injury. He should be fully recovered by training camp.

Former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13). Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A rangy safety with excellent ball skills and the ability to cover the slot, Maye was signed to offset the free agent loss of Marcus Williams and retirement of Malcolm Jenkins. The Saints also added free-agent Pro Bowl S Tyrann Mathieu, re-signed P.J. Williams, and brought in former Buccaneers second-round pick Justin Evans. 

