Saints S Marcus Maye DUI Hearing Today

New Orleans S Marcus Maye could face league discipline for a DUI arrest that occurred while with the New York Jets.

New Orleans Saints S Marcus Maye has a court hearing today to determine his punishment for a DUI arrest in February 2021.

On February 22, 2021, Maye was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, FL and charged with driving under the influence and two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and leaving the scene of an accident. Maye was a member of the New York Jets at the time.

A Zoom hearing on the incident originally scheduled for October 2021 was postponed until June 1 after another delay in March. Maye is pleading not guilty to the charges, which allowed him to avoid NFL suspension until a verdict is rendered. He originally failed to report the incident to league officials, but it is Maye's first DUI arrest.

Six weeks after that arrest, Maye was pulled over in Orlando, FL for speeding and driving under a suspended license in April 2021. The speeding charge was later dropped, with the other citation being amended to a non-criminal infraction, according to the northjersey.com.

Maye, 29, was a second-round choice by the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida. He intercepted six passes and broke up 22 others over his first four seasons before missing most of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

In March, the Saints signed the free agent Maye to a three-year contract worth a reported $28.5 million, with $15 million guaranteed. He is expected to be recovered from his Achilles injury by training camp.

Maye was signed to offset the loss of S Marcus Williams in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins to retirement. He is a ball-hawking defensive back with excellent range and the ability to cover the slot or play inside the tackle box.

New Orleans also signed veteran Pro Bowl S Tyrann Mathieu, former Buccaneers S Justin Evans, and re-signed P.J. Williams this offseason.

Former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Maye could be facing a league suspension after the outcome of this hearing that could range from one to four games. Here is the Saints schedule for the first month of the season.

at Atlanta

vs. Tampa Bay

at Carolina

Minnesota (London)

