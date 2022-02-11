Saints News: Dennis Allen Takes Charge, Mills' Enshrinement, Kamara's Troubles, and the Black Head Coach

Dennis Allen was the obvious and correct choice in New Orleans. Besides his experience within the Saints organization, Allen would make a seamless transition from Sean Payton's 16-season rule.

Just as a lion takes over his pride and discards remnants of the past leader, the new head coach is rapidly assembling the team of assistants he wants in New Orleans. Former Sean Payton disciples like offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, assistant head and receivers coach Curtis "C.J." Johnson (interviewing in Miami), strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple, offensive line coach Brendon Nugent, and offensive analyst Jim Chaney will not return to their positions. However, Carmichael will remain in some capacity with the team.

Doug Marrone, former player and coach with New Orleans, returns as the new offensive line coach. He served as the Saints offensive coordinator under Payton in 2006-08. He left to become Syracuse's head coach from 2009-12. The Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2020) hired Marrone as head coach before joining the University of Alabama staff in 2021.

Allen interviewed Detroit's secondary and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for the defensive coordinator role. Also, New Orleans will interview the Indianapolis running backs coach Scottie Montgomery and Dallas wide receivers coach Robert Prince for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

No hires yet. Expect more changes within Allen's staff to be announced.