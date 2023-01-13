Saints' Former Players on NFL Playoff Teams

New Orleans may have missed the playoffs again this season. However, several former Saints could have a strong say in who takes the Super Bowl title this postseason.

For the second straight year, the New Orleans Saints will be watching the NFL playoffs from home. Even if you're a Saints fan, you'll still probably tune in for at least some of the postseason action. Perhaps you'll even find yourself rooting for, or against, a few specific teams.

Last season, many New Orleans fans ''adopted'' the Cincinnati Bengals during their postseason run because of the presence of several former Saints and former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals are back in the postseason party this year and are among the league's hottest teams. Maybe you'll find yourself pulling for the Buffalo Bills after the near-tragedy to S Damar Hamlin. Or perhaps an underdog like the New York Giants or Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps you're specifically rooting against a hated rival, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, or Dallas Cowboys. Older Saints fans still find it impossible to root for the San Francisco 49ers.

If you're a hard-core Saints fan, then maybe you'll simply cheer for former New Orleans players. Here are the former Saints players who will be in action for the respective playoff teams this postseason.

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton (45) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Burton, FB

Burton is a hard-nosed fullback who played for the Saints during the 2020 season and has been with the Chiefs the last two years. He's never had flashy statistics, just seven touches for 18 yards in 2022. However, he's an outstanding lead blocker and underrated weapon in the red zone.

The 14-3 Chiefs were awarded the AFC's top seed and have a first-round bye.

Buffalo Bills

Jan 15, 2022; Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) tackles New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Klein, LB

Klein was a valuable defender for New Orleans from 2017 to 2019. He's in his second stint with the Bills after being signed off waivers at mid-season.

An experienced depth piece for the Buffalo defense, Klein had 11 tackles in limited duty over the last six contests. The 13-3 Bills host Miami in a wild-card matchup this Sunday.