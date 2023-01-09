Dennis Allen spoke with the media nearly 30 minutes on Monday during his end of the season press conference, and here's some of our biggest takeaways from it.

It was locker clean out day for the players and our last chance to speak with Dennis Allen for this season. The Saints wrapped up things on Sunday against the Panthers with a very disheartening 10-7 loss that perfectly summarized how the year went. Allen spoke for nearly 30 minutes on Monday, and here's some of the biggest points to focus on from it.

Takeaways from Dennis Allen's Presser

EVALUATION PERIOD COMING: The Saints are going to look at everything, and it's all on the table. That's going to consist of players, personnel, training staff, and even medical equipment. It's a pretty standard thing, but it sounds like a lot of people will be involved. Traditionally, we thought about Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton being the primary and only ones involved in these talks, but Allen did make it a point to include Jeff Ireland, Michael Parenton, and Khai Harley.