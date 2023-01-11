Saints 2022 Offensive Game Balls

New Orleans struggled offensively throughout much of the 2022 season, but here were some of the unit's standout performers during the year.

The New Orleans Saints came into 2022 with the expectations of having a much more explosive offense than their 2021 version. Injuries, turnovers, ineffective performances, and inept coaching derailed those expectations relatively quickly.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total yardage, averaging 333.8 yards per game, and averaged a meager 19.4 points per contest. They ranked 19th in rushing yards and 16th in passing production, with both areas extremely inconsistent all year. Only three teams had more than the 25 turnovers committed by the Saints this year, whose minus-11 turnover differential was the second worst in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Quarterback Andy Dalton took over for Jameis Winston in Week 4 amid controversy. Injuries ravaged the offensive line through most of the year. Wideout Michael Thomas was lost for the season in Week 3, with an ineffective Jarvis Landry also in and out of the lineup. Alvin Kamara had a down year by his standards.

There were some bright spots. Taysom Hill had the most yards from scrimmage in his career as he and Kamara formed a productive duo down the stretch. There were also some surprises that emerged amidst the struggles of the unit that gave hope for 2023.

Erik McCoy/Cesar Ruiz

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan, many had given up on G Cesar Ruiz as he entered his third season. Instead, Ruiz emerged as the offensive line's most consistent blocker through the two-thirds of the year.

The 23-year-old Ruiz had been inconsistent as a run blocker and a turnstile in pass protection over his first two seasons. In 2022, he was arguably the team’s most improved player before missing the last three games with a foot injury. Part of the credit goes to offensive line coach Doug Marrone and assistant Zach Strief for his development. However, Ruiz also deserves accolades for showing that the Saints investing the 24th overall selection on him was a wise decision.

There weren't many that doubted McCoy's skills coming into the year. He's been one of the NFL's better centers since joining the Saints as a 2019 second-round pick from Texas A&M. His true value was evident when he was out of the lineup this year.

McCoy went down early in a Week 9 loss to the Ravens with an ankle injury that caused him to miss the next four games. In 12 full games with McCoy, the Saints averaged 140.7 yards rushing and 4.7 per carry. Over five games without McCoy, they averaged under 59 yards on the ground and a paltry 2.9 per carry.

Rashid Shaheed, WR

New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) makes a catch behind Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The undrafted rookie out of Weber State was almost certainly the biggest surprise of the Saints 2022 season. He made the practice squad coming out of preseason but didn't see his first NFL action until Week 6 against Cincinnati.

On Shaheed's first touch as a pro, he took an end-around 44 yards for a touchdown. With his second offensive touch the following week against Arizona, he caught a 53-yard touchdown. He also adequately took over kick return duties from an injured Deonte Harty.

Shaheed still played sparingly on offense over his first five games. He didn't see regular duty at wideout until Week 11, but quickly emerged as a reliable option in the passing game. Shaheed had 28 receptions for 488 yards in just 12 games, with most of that production coming in the last seven weeks. He scored three touchdowns and also averaged nearly 10 yards on punt returns and 23 on kickoffs.

Possessing explosive speed, Shaheed also showed good route precision despite his inexperience. The Saints will still need to address the receiver position this offseason because of the uncertainty surrounding Michael Thomas, decline of Jarvis Landry, and unreliability of Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith. Thanks to the development of Shaheed to go with first-round pick Chris Olave, it won't have to be at the top of the Saints priorities.

Juwan Johnson, TE

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If Ruiz wasn't the Saints' most improved player in 2022, then that distinction certainly belongs to third-year TE Juwan Johnson. An undrafted wideout in 2020, Johnson converted to tight end last season and came into the year with 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns in 21 career games.

The Saints tight ends were putrid in 2021, with not much expected to change this season. Johnson changed that narrative with a breakout campaign.

The 26-year-old Johnson had 42 receptions for 508 yards and a team-high 7 touchdowns in 2022. He was second on the team in receiving yards, third in receptions, and was second only to the Chiefs Travis Kelce in touchdowns among league tight ends. Johnson also improved his in-line blocking well enough to be an every down contributor.

Johnson's numbers weren't Pro Bowl caliber by any stretch, but was a huge jump over what the offense got from the position a year ago. He was an athletic mismatch against most linebackers and provided a size advantage against most defensive backs.

Chris Olave, WR

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The first of the Saints two first-round picks, Olave quickly established himself as the team’s primary weapon and a potential future star. Despite missing two games with injuries, he led the team with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards.

Olave became just the third player in franchise history to have 1,000-yards as a rookie, joining Marques Colston and Michael Thomas. He had three 100-yard outings, six others of at least 60 yards, and four or more catches in 12 games.

Olave’s accomplishments were even more impressive when you consider the absence of Thomas, Landry's decline, and the lack of any other established weapons at receiver until Shaheed down the stretch.

An outstanding route runner with great speed, Olave threatens defenses at every level. He showed that he can be the primary target for the offense and still has tremendous upside as he continues to learn NFL coverages.

The Saints offense fell far short of the expectations most had for them. With the production and development of Olave, Johnson, Shaheed, Ruiz, and McCoy to go along with established stars like Kamara, Taysom Hill, and RT Ryan Ramczyk, their are pieces in place for a strong unit next season.

