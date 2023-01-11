Cam Jordan Deserves Another Year With Saints

Cam Jordan is a stalwart in the Saints defense, but one thing eludes him - a Super Bowl with the Saints.

Cameron Jordan has been the one constant the Saints' defense could rely on for twelve seasons in New Orleans. The one person whose commitment to excellence and durability sets the standard for a team struggling for a new identity under new leadership, as Jordan said, "trying to figure it out."

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) stands on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

CAM ALWAYS A SAINT, WHO DAT NATION

Envisioning a New Orleans Saints defense without Cam Jordan seems hollow. Equally, having Cam Jordan in the National Football League without the New Orleans is sacrilege. In reality, one day, it will happen.

In the past 12 seasons, Cam Jordan's growth and leadership have been extraordinary for the Saints organization and Who Dat Nation. It's been impressive to witness his transformation from a gregarious 6-4 first-rounder from Cal to a stalwart locker room leader and New Orleans community advocate.

Jordan, 33, is an All-Pro in every sense of the word as a football player. Moreso, he the New Orleans Saints as the New Orleans Saints is Cam Jordan.

"I'm always going to be Who Dat Nation until Who Dat Nation doesn't want me anymore," Jordan commented to reporters in his end-of-season interview. "I love the fact that I've been able to be in this city for 12 years. I love the fact that I've been a part of New Orleans for this last dozen years." His love of a fanbase is genuinely reciprocated. However, as for the business of football, will it be enough to keep Jordan in the family?

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a stop on 4th down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

WHO COULD REPLACE CAM?

New Orleans has drafted Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner to become the heir apparent for Cam Jordan. Although, multiple injuries and inconsistent performance have yet to translate to assume the role Jordan has eloquently modeled for twelve seasons. Without his presence in the Saints' defensive lineup, the team may have faltered over the past three to four seasons.

In a dozen years, the Saints' all-time leading sacks leader has missed two games, one to COVID protocol and the other to injury. An incredible feat. Conversely, Davenport and Turner have had challenges staying healthy and available for games.

Let's examine the 2021 season when Turner entered the league. Jordan outpaced both players with 12.5 sacks compared to 9 by Davenport and one by the rookie.

This season, Turner dressed for 8 games, Davenport had 15 appearances, and Jordan had 16. Cam's 8.5 sacks total decreased on the season but still was ahead of Davenport's 0.5 sacks and Turner's 2 sacks.

Of course, Granderson and Kpassagnon were sack contributors for New Orleans, but the comparison indicates how important Jordan is to the defense's success.

COULD CAM BE LOST IN THE NUMBERS?

Cam Jordan deserves to stay and end his career in New Orleans. He is due a base salary of $13.9M, a $3.1M signing bonus, and a $1M roster bonus from New Orleans. He's already restructured $7.6M for a projected salary cap hit of $25.6M and a dead cap of $23.4M.

Hopefully, general manager Mickey Loomis and vice president of football operations Khai Harley could come to terms with Jordan and negotiate a deal to remain in the Black and Gold. The Saints need him in the locker room and on the field in any capacity.

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) stands on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

ONE MORE SHOT FOR THE RING!

Cameron Jordan has yet to reach one goal: a Super Bowl Championship.

"We have never reached the top of the hill. We won our division, we've gone to the NFC Championship game in my career, I've seen a quarterback throw for 5000 yards, and I've seen a defense stop one of the greatest offenses for one of the greatest offensive minds to zero points. We haven't won a Super Bowl. So the mentality is always going to be whatever you've done is not enough, to do more."

Would Jordan have another year in New Orleans with Demario Davis to finally obtain the unattainable? Let's hope so.

We shall see.

