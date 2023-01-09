Assuming the NFL doesn't change anything in the offseason, here's a look at the Saints' opponents for 2023.

Based off their finish in the NFC South and assuming the NFL doesn't change anything in the offseason, here's how things look for the Saints and their opponents going into 2023. Sunday's loss solidified a third-place finish for the black and gold, which simply means the rotation of several teams will be based off of that.

2023 Saints Opponents

HOME: NFC South, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, NFC East (New York Giants)

AWAY: NFC South, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, NFC West (Los Angeles Rams), AFC East (New England Patriots)

The Saints had an extra home game in 2022, which was actually played in London. They rotate each season with the extra home and away game, and will have an additional road contest for the 2023 season. Naturally, six of their games include the NFC South with the Panthers, Falcons, and Bucs.

New Orleans hasn't played in Houston and Indianapolis since 2015. The added extra non-conference opponent also gives them a chance to be in areas they don't normally visit but once every eight years. However, the team was just in New England to play the Patriots in 2021. An interesting wrinkle to keep an eye on is that the Pats are a team that is rumored to have a home game in Germany next year.

Based on recent trends, we should expect the NFL Schedule to drop in early May.

