Dennis Allen feels confident about being back next season for the Saints, as he discussed during his end of the year press conference on Monday.

"I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," Allen said when asked about his future. He added that he feels certain going forward as head coach.

"That's the indication I've been given."

That's also the sense that we gathered towards the end of the year, that his job would be safe. Allen said that he's only had preliminary discussions with general manager Mickey Loomis, but will be sitting down with the team's braintrust over this next week to discuss the season. He also later said that he feels that he has owner Gayle Benson's support. According to Allen, they'll look at every aspect of the team and operation and come up with a plan going forward.

Allen's first year with the Saints did not go like anyone had hoped, finishing 7-10. However, the team showed some encouraging signs coming out of their bye week to win three out of their final four games. He also said, ”7-10 is not where we want to be. But we’re not as far off as some may think.”

There's a lot of things New Orleans will have to figure out in the offseason, but Allen says he's up for the challenge.

“I look forward to the challenge of improving this team,” Allen said.

While it might not be the most important offseason the Saints are facing going into the next several months, it's certainly distancing itself as the most intriguing and interesting. New Orleans has to find a way to put a good product on the field. It's also imperative that if he does end up returning to provide some early success.

