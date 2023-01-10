The Saints are officially in offseason mode, and we wonder what 2023 is going to hold for the black and gold. New Orleans has a lot of questions to answer over the next several months, and we've assembled 20 of the most pressing ones for Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis. Some will be answered sooner rather than later, but most we'll have to wait and see how they play out.

20 Offseason Questions for the Saints

What coaching changes, if any, get made? Who will be the quarterback in 2023? Will the team lose any assistants or front office staff to other teams? What does the future hold for players like Jameis Winston, Andrus Peat, Demario Davis, and Cam Jordan? Where does Sean Payton end up, and what compensation will the Saints receive if he's traded? How exactly will the Saints tackle their $40-45 million salary cap overage? What players will be in line for restructures or potential contract extensions? Will the Saints use the franchise tag on any of their players? What positions will the Saints pursue in free agency? What gems will the team uncover in the Senior Bowl? What happens with Michael Thomas? Will players like Kaden Elliss, David Onyemata, or Marcus Davenport get re-signed ahead of the new league year? What restricted free agents will the team tender? How competitive will the Saints be in free agency? How will the team tackle the draft? What will the fate of Alvin Kamara be regarding his legal case? How will players like Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning rebound coming off their Lisfranc injuries? What's the vision for the secondary in having Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore, and Alontae Taylor? Will any surprise cuts or trades happen over the next few months? Which second-year players will have heavier roles in the new season? Where do players who got injured in training camp like D'Marco Jackson fit in?

