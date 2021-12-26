Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Saints Sunday Roster Moves: 4 Players and 1 Coach Placed on COVID-19 List

    New Orleans is expected to be without an assistant coach and four players due to COVID-19 versus the Miami Dolphins.

    On Sunday afternoon, special teams coach Darren Rizzi, WR/RS Deonte Harris (Harty), DT Malcolm Roach, T Jerald Hawkins, and DB KeiVarae Russell were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the clash with Miami on Monday Night Football, per reports.

    This week, the Saints have placed 20 players on the COVID-19 list after an unusually high outbreak within the team's locker room.

    Saints LB Demario Davis
    Saints DT Malcolm Roach

    SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

    1. Taysom Hill
    2. Trevor Siemian
    3. Malcolm Jenkins
    4. Demario Davis
    5. Ryan Ramczyk
    6. Kaden Elliss
    7. James Carpenter
    8. Jordan Mills
    9. Jeff Heath
    10. Christian Ringo
    11. Adam Trautman
    12. Juwan Johnson
    13. J.T. Gray
    14. Dwayne Washington
    15. Carl Granderson
    16. Jalyn Holmes
    17. Deonte Harris
    18. Malcolm Roach
    19. Jerald Hawkins
    20. KeiVarae Russell

    Saints Assistant Coaches on reserve/COVID-19 List

    1. Darren Rizzi - Special Teams
    2. Zach Strief - Offensive Line
    3. Cory Robinson - Defensive Backs
    4. Sterling Moore - Intern

    New Orleans is in the middle of the NFC playoff race at 7-7.  The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-10 in Week 16 moved into the No. 7 spot for the NFC Wild Card.

    • The Saints are a 2.5 point underdog to the Miami Dolphins.  
    • Head coach Sean Payton will return after being sidelined with COVID, his second infection.
    • Rookie quarterback Ian Book is expected to make his first start in the NFL for the Saints.
    • New Orleans signed veteran and former first-rounder QB Blake Bortles to backup Ian Book.
    • RB Alvin Kamara will be the emergency quarterback.

