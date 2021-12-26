Saints Sunday Roster Moves: 4 Players and 1 Coach Placed on COVID-19 List
The New Orleans Saints are expected to be without an assistant coach and four players due to COVID-19 versus the Miami Dolphins.
On Sunday afternoon, special teams coach Darren Rizzi, WR/RS Deonte Harris (Harty), DT Malcolm Roach, T Jerald Hawkins, and DB KeiVarae Russell were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the clash with Miami on Monday Night Football, per reports.
This week, the Saints have placed 20 players on the COVID-19 list after an unusually high outbreak within the team's locker room.
SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST
- Taysom Hill
- Trevor Siemian
- Malcolm Jenkins
- Demario Davis
- Ryan Ramczyk
- Kaden Elliss
- James Carpenter
- Jordan Mills
- Jeff Heath
- Christian Ringo
- Adam Trautman
- Juwan Johnson
- J.T. Gray
- Dwayne Washington
- Carl Granderson
- Jalyn Holmes
- Deonte Harris
- Malcolm Roach
- Jerald Hawkins
- KeiVarae Russell
Saints Assistant Coaches on reserve/COVID-19 List
- Darren Rizzi - Special Teams
- Zach Strief - Offensive Line
- Cory Robinson - Defensive Backs
- Sterling Moore - Intern
New Orleans is in the middle of the NFC playoff race at 7-7. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-10 in Week 16 moved into the No. 7 spot for the NFC Wild Card.
- The Saints are a 2.5 point underdog to the Miami Dolphins.
- Head coach Sean Payton will return after being sidelined with COVID, his second infection.
- Rookie quarterback Ian Book is expected to make his first start in the NFL for the Saints.
- New Orleans signed veteran and former first-rounder QB Blake Bortles to backup Ian Book.
- RB Alvin Kamara will be the emergency quarterback.