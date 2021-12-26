Saints Sunday Roster Moves: 4 Players and 1 Coach Placed on COVID-19 List

The New Orleans Saints are expected to be without an assistant coach and four players due to COVID-19 versus the Miami Dolphins.

New Orleans is expected to be without an assistant coach and four players due to COVID-19 versus the Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday afternoon, special teams coach Darren Rizzi, WR/RS Deonte Harris (Harty), DT Malcolm Roach, T Jerald Hawkins, and DB KeiVarae Russell were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the clash with Miami on Monday Night Football, per reports.

This week, the Saints have placed 20 players on the COVID-19 list after an unusually high outbreak within the team's locker room.

SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

Taysom Hill Trevor Siemian Malcolm Jenkins Demario Davis Ryan Ramczyk Kaden Elliss James Carpenter Jordan Mills Jeff Heath Christian Ringo Adam Trautman Juwan Johnson J.T. Gray Dwayne Washington Carl Granderson Jalyn Holmes Deonte Harris Malcolm Roach Jerald Hawkins KeiVarae Russell

Saints Assistant Coaches on reserve/COVID-19 List

Darren Rizzi - Special Teams Zach Strief - Offensive Line Cory Robinson - Defensive Backs Sterling Moore - Intern

New Orleans is in the middle of the NFC playoff race at 7-7. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-10 in Week 16 moved into the No. 7 spot for the NFC Wild Card.

The Saints are a 2.5 point underdog to the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Sean Payton will return after being sidelined with COVID, his second infection.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book is expected to make his first start in the NFL for the Saints.

New Orleans signed veteran and former first-rounder QB Blake Bortles to backup Ian Book.

RB Alvin Kamara will be the emergency quarterback.

Read More Saints News